In another shocker and crime against women, a woman was allegedly gang-raped on Saturday by the relatives of her husband, a tantrik in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district, as per police reports. The woman had got recently married. The complaint was filed by the woman’s father in Kurukshetra police station. According to reports, woman’s in-laws, who got married to a resident of Yamunanagar, had complained to her father that she was having some mental issues. She had got married on September 12. Her father later filed a police complaint after her daughter revealed all that happened to her.

Victim’s father after hearing her daughter’s ordeal has revealed some shocking details. He said that her daughter was made to have sexual intercourse with her husband’s elder brother, husband of her sister-in-law after the in-laws called an occultist at their place who administered some intoxicating substance.

Speaking about this shocking incident, woman’s father further alleged that her daughter was forced to do some activities with the occultist for 3-4 days during which she was gang-raped several times. Victim’s father has said all this in his complaint to the police.

The father has also alleged daughter’s mother-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law of being involved in this conspiracy. It has been also mentioned in the police complaint that the accused in this gang rape case used to burn his clothes after raping the woman in order to destroy the evidence of the crime. According to reports, the case been transferred to Yamunanagar police station and an initial investigation has already commenced.

