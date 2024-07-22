Haryana's Nuh Prepares With Increased Security For Upcoming Braj Mandal Yatra

Security has been heightened in Haryana’s Nuh in anticipation of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on Monday. This increased security follows the violence that occurred in the town during last year’s event.

“Police teams are prepared, and proper security arrangements have been made. Video surveillance has been enhanced through drones. Mounted Armed Police and Dog Squads have also been deployed,” said Nuh Superintendent of Police Vijay Pratap in an interview with ANI on Monday.

Mobile internet and bulk SMS services have been temporarily suspended in Nuh district until July 22, 6 pm, according to a state government order. This measure aims to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumours via social media platforms, mobile phones, and SMS. However, it will not impact commercial or financial interests or the basic domestic needs of individuals.

All telecom service providers in Haryana are instructed to ensure compliance with this order.

The order noted concerns about potential tensions, disturbances, and damage to public and private property that could disrupt public peace and tranquillity in Nuh.

The Nuh Police, along with security personnel from CAPF, RAF, and IRB, have implemented robust security measures and adopted new technologies to maintain a peaceful environment in the district.

Nuh SP Vijay Pratap informed ANI that 23 major and minor security checkpoints are being established to ensure peace. “We are fully prepared. Approximately 2,000 security personnel from CAPF, RAF, and IRB, along with Nuh Police, have been deployed. We have utilized every possible medium and new technologies, such as drones, to monitor the entire route. A flag march will also be conducted in the evening. We have 23 security checkpoints where we will strictly perform videography and checks to ensure no outsider carrying any weapon mingles with the crowd. These measures are taken to maintain the district’s peaceful environment and ensure the yatra’s success,” Nuh SP Vijay Pratap said.

Earlier on Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that the administration and officials are on high alert to address any potential issues ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. CM Saini urged the residents of Nuh to cooperate during the yatra to ensure its success.

Addressing the media about the suspension of internet services in Nuh for the Braj Mandal Yatra, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said, “We have alerted the officials. I urge the public to remember that this is a religious event. We live in a harmonious society. The yatra, related to the Braj Mandal devotees of Lord Krishna, requires cooperation to be successful. We have directed the administration to monitor the event closely and address any issues promptly.”

