Sapna Chowdhury has joined the BJP during its membership drive in Delhi in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP general secretary Ram Lal and BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has another member from the glamour industry, this time Sapna Chaudhary. The Haryanvi sensation who keenly campaigned for BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha election was formally inducted into the party this morning.

Earlier in the month of May, Sapna was reportedly also enrolled into the Congress which she categorically denied. She formally joined BJP at party’s membership drive in the national capital. The membership drive event was organised at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The former Big Boss contestant joined the party in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP general secretary Ram Lal and BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari. Sapna Chaudhary reached JLN stadium on Sunday morning to become the first member to join the BJP’s membership drive.

Haryanavi dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins Bharatiya Janata Party at the party's membership drive program in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/G9jmj0tOrt — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

The BJP is running membership drive across the country to enrol more members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the holy city of Varanasi yesterday for the membership drive program.

In June last year, the former Bigg Boss contestant had reportedly met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi and it was learnt that she would be fielded against BJP’s Hema Malini from Mathura. Though later Sapna had denied any association with the Congress and claimed her official induction into the party was of a hoax.

Sapna’s journey as a dancer has been no smooth sailing, as she toiled her way through for whatever she has achieved. She became popular with her stage performances in her native place that helped her garner a massive fanbase. It was her Youtube videos that got to BigBoss makers’notice as she appeared in the controversial reality show. She left her mark with her ace dancing skills.

Since then there has been no looking back for her as BigBoss gave her the much-needed break. She is now a much-more-popular name as her BigBoss stint gave her the required limelight. And with politics being her latest beat, seems like the Haryanvi sensation has a long way to go.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App