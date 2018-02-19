Prime Minister Narendra Modi has snubbed the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to India so far, which has resulted in the brewing of a lot of theories and dissent in certain sections of Canada. Many believe that a no-show by prominent figures to receive the Canadian head of state is pure double standards by the Central government.

Since coming to power, one thing that has remained on top of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s priority list is developing and maintaining strategic relations with global powers. PM Modi has been routinely lionised for being an effective torchbearer of India at the international platform. But this hasn’t been the case since Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau arrived in India. Not just by PM Modi, the Canadian premiere it seems has been snubbed by the heads of every state he has visited in India so far.

When Justin Trudeau landed in India, Prime Minister Modi was in the southern states of the country for his rally. To suffice his absence, none of the leaders from Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) top brass went to welcome Trudeau but Agriculture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was sent instead. This has apparently not gone down well with the Canadian public and public figures, who have questioned why New Delhi has snubbed their Prime Minister.

Many believe that a no-show by prominent figures to receive the Canadian head of state is pure double standards by the Central government. The critics have taken the recent visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani into consideration, where PM Modi was seen shaking and hugging the visiting president. To top it, when Trudeau visited Taj Mahal in Agra, he was snubbed by another BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well.

The snub is being seen as an attempt by the Indian government to show their dissent towards Trudeau and his support to Sikh separatists in his country. The Canadian PM has four Sikh ministers – Harjit Sajjan, Amarjeet Sohi, Navdeep Bains and Bardish Chagger – in his cabinet. Earlier in this month, when asked about his stance on Khalistan movement, Amarjeet Sohi said that he’s neither sympathetic to nor against the Khalistan movement.

