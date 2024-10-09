Home
Has RBI Declared Bank Holiday On October 10 For Durga Puja Celebrations?

On October 10, several private and public banks in India will be closed for Maha Saptami. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared this day as a bank holiday in certain states, as it plays an important role in the Durga Puja celebrations.

Has RBI Declared Bank Holiday On October 10 For Durga Puja Celebrations?

On October 10, several private and public banks in India will be closed for Maha Saptami. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared this day as a bank holiday in certain states, as it plays an important role in the Durga Puja celebrations. Banks in Tripura, Assam, Nagaland, and West Bengal will be closed to honor Durga Puja/Dussehra, while banks in other areas will remain open as usual.

Maha Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja, signifies the start of the grand worship (Maha Puja) and is a key moment in the 10-day festival. According to legend, it is when Goddess Durga began her battle against the demon king Mahishasura.

Services available

Despite the closure of bank branches in these states, essential banking services like online banking, UPI, ATMs, and mobile apps will continue to function normally. Customers can manage their transactions via:

Net banking
ATMs
Mobile banking apps
Bank websites

Reserve Bank of India holiday list in addition to Durga Puja

It is important to note that bank holiday schedules can differ between states, as some regions may celebrate certain festivals that others do not. To prevent any inconvenience, it is advisable to check the detailed holiday list on the RBI’s official website before visiting your bank branch.

Additionally, banks will also be closed on:

October 11: Mahanavami
October 12: Dussehra and second Saturday
October 13: Weekly holiday (Sunday)
October 14: Durga Puja (Dasin) and Dussehra in Gangtok
October 16: Laxmi Puja (Agartala, Kolkata)
October 17: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
October 20: Weekly holiday (Sunday)
October 26: Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir) and Fourth Saturday
October 27: Weekly holiday (Sunday)
October 31: Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI ) prepares a list of holidays each month, categorized under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

