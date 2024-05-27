Has The Delhi Hospital, Where Infant Tragically Lost Their Lives , Faced Controversies Before?

A tragic incident unfolded at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, as a massive fire claimed the lives of seven infants on Saturday night. This heartbreaking event has brought the hospital, already mired in controversy, under renewed scrutiny.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire incident at a New Born Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar: Forensic team and DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary arrive at the spot 6 newborn babies died and several others were injured after a fire broke out at the Newborn Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar last… pic.twitter.com/eh9hocr6LZ — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024

The hospital had previously faced allegations of staff misconduct in 2021, when security camera footage surfaced, revealing a nurse assaulting a newborn, resulting in a fractured hand for the infant. The incident, which sparked public outrage, also raised concerns about the hospital’s registration status, with allegations that it operated without proper authorization.

In the wake of Saturday’s tragedy, further lapses in safety and regulation have come to light. Authorities revealed that the facility lacked essential fire safety equipment such as fire extinguishers and emergency exits. Additionally, it was found that the doctor on duty at the time of the fire was not qualified to provide specialized care for newborns requiring neo-natal intensive care.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Surendra Chaudhary, disclosed that the hospital possessed more oxygen cylinders than permitted under its license issued by the Directorate General of Health Services, which had expired nearly two months prior to the incident.

Dr. Naveen Khichi, the hospital’s owner, who had been evading authorities since the fire outbreak, was apprehended for questioning. Dr. Naveen, known for operating several other baby hospitals in the national capital, is currently under investigation.

Another doctor present during the fire outbreak has also been detained for questioning.

The fire, which erupted around 11:32 pm, rapidly spread due to the presence of numerous oxygen cylinders that ignited and caused extensive damage to the building. Despite the perilous situation, courageous individuals, including local residents and members of the non-profit organization Shaheed Seva Dal, bravely intervened to rescue newborns.

Their efforts, alongside the timely response of fire department officials and police, helped mitigate further loss of life. However, the tragic incident has underscored the urgent need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations in healthcare facilities, especially those catering to vulnerable populations such as newborns.

As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, authorities are expected to address systemic shortcomings and ensure that such devastating incidents are prevented in the future.

READ MORE : 7 Infants Died In Extensive Fire At Delhi Baby Care Hospital, Numerous Others Wounded

Show Full Article