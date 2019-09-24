The Sparrow project posted a compilation of Instagram clippings in which Hasan Minhaj is seen arguing with security at the NRG event over why he was not allowed to attend the Howdy Modi event.

Patriot Act host and Indian-origin stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj who was allegedly denied entry at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Howdy Modi event in Houston has claimed that he was not allowed in the stadium because of his jokes.

The Sparrow Project posted a compilation of clippings on Instagram in which Minhaj can be seen arguing with the security officials following which he was denied entry. It shared the video on its Twitter handle captioning it an Islamaphobic attack.

The video has Minhaj asking for entry credentials to which the authorities told him that they did not have anything to get him inside.

An Islamophobic attack on press in 3 acts: Muslim journalist and @patriotact host @hasanminhaj was denied access at Tump/Modi event. Event producers cite lack of credentials (despite credentials set for him), cite lack of space for broadcast (press pool & camera risers 1/2 empty) pic.twitter.com/4mvjwLrFGy — The Sparrow Project (@sparrowmedia) September 22, 2019

He then reiterated that there certainly was credentials to which he was told that only one journalist was allowed inside. The next time Minhaj confronts the person telling him that he was denied entry because of his jokes. The man, on the other hand, rejected his claims saying he cannot provide him space.

Minhaj claimed that some people were not happy to see him inside making a veiled reference to the March 17 episode of Patriot Act which was on Indian Elections. In the episode he had mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party following which he had to bear the brunt of social media.

Interestingly, soon after the video went viral, pictures showing empty seats reserved for the press too surfaced on social media. Other than Minhaj, another journalist Maria Kari also expressed her disappointment after she was not allowed at the event. Kari took to Twitter and wrote she was not the only Muslim journalist who was blocked from attending the Howdy Modi event.

Reportedly, the event managers had denied entry to Minhaj and his team at the NRG citing lack of space which was in contradiction to the picture showing empty seats earmarked for the press. Prior to attending the event, the stand-up comedian had posted picture of him standing outside the stadium captioning two great nations coming together to hug and tug.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App