Hasan Minhaj, the Indian-origin comedian has said that he was denied entry to witness the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Howdy Modi event in Houston and at the same time he claimed that he was honoured for his skills during the event. Minhaj said he was blacklisted due to his comments on PM Narendra Modi.

Hasan, who appeared in TV show Late Night with Seth Meyers, narrated the ordeal when authorities kicked him out of the stadium. He revealed that the authorities at the NRG stadium had told him due to comments which he made on PM Narendra Modi was the reason for blacklisting him from the show.

Hasan had claimed that he watched the live broadcast of the mega event from the parking lot of venue. He explained that the organizers mentioned his name by showing the photo of him during the event for being a part of the Indian diaspora and contributing to comedy in the USA. He claimed the authorities at the same time were blackmailing and blackballing him.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019 in India, the Netflix’s Patriotic Act star had taken a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP during an episode Indian Elections when he talked about PM Modi, Kashmir, Pulwama attack, Balakot strike unemployment, and other controversial topics.

