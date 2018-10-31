Delhi HC sentences life imprisonment to 16 former UP cops: Delhi HC overturning it 2015 trial court's judgement, the Delhi High Court sentenced life imprisonment to 16 former policemen for the mass killing of 40-45 Muslims in Hashimpura village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut in 1987. The accused were found guilty of kidnapping, murder, criminal conspiracy and destroying evidence under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Delhi HC sentences life imprisonment to 16 former UP cops: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, October 31, sentenced 16 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel to life imprisonment for killing 42 Muslims in Hashimpura near Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on May 22, 1987. In its ruling, a two-judge bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel called the massacre as “targeted killing” of unarmed and innocent persons and overturned the trial court’s verdict, which in 2015 acquitted the accused, who all are retired now. They also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts.

The accused were found guilty of kidnapping, murder, criminal conspiracy and destroying evidence under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Reportedly, there were 17 convicts, but one had died during the course of the trial. On 22 May 1987, 19 policemen under commander Surinder Pal Singh, were rounded up in Uttar Pradesh’s Hashimpura village. they allegedly took more than of them, mostly wage labourers, in a truck to Upper Ganga canal in Murad Nagar, Ghaziabad district.

The mass killing took place a day before, during Hindu-Muslim riots, and reportedly wanted to teach them a lesson. Following the incident many minority rights organisations, media houses, and human rights activists condemned it, historians enunciated the mass killing as India’s worst incidents of custodial violence.

