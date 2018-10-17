Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, joined the Congress party on Tuesday. She was inducted into the party in the presence its Mumbai chief Sanjay Nirupam. she had filed a police complaint against Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and others for abusing her mentally and physically.

The Congress has inducted Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, into their party. Hasin Jahan joined Congress party in the presence its Mumbai chief Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday. Hasin Jahan is a model by profession. Early this year, she had filed a police complaint against Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and others for abusing her mentally and physically.

Soon after, Mumbai Congress tweeted pictures of her induction into the party. Her induction has come months ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She had alleged that Shami was involved in several extra-marital affairs. In her complaint, she also sought maintenance from her husband. However, Shami has rubbished all allegations levelled against him.

The Indian cricketer said the accusations of domestic abuse, adultery and match-fixing by his wife Hasin Jahan have left him very disturbed.

Shami and Hasin Jahan were married in April 2014, about two years after they met at a KKR party. They have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Mumbai Congress President @sanjaynirupam today welcomed Model Hasin Jahan , wife of Cricketer Mohammed Shami to Congress family. pic.twitter.com/aFdt7YI0Lv — MumbaiCongress (@INCMumbai) October 16, 2018

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, which ordered a probe into the match-fixing allegations made by his wife, had given a clean chit to Mohammed Shami. Later, he was included in Grade B of the player annual retainer contract by the national governing body for cricket in the country.

The India pacer was left out of the list following allegations raised by his estranged wife.

