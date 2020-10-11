Hathras Horror: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday took over the investigation into the Hathras alleged gangrape case.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on September 14. Her mortal remains were taken to her native place, where the UP police and administration allegedly cremated her body without the family’s consent or presence.

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe in the Hathras incident. The state government has also formed an SIT to probe the matter.

The accused in the Hathras case are peddling lies and trying to create different rumours around the incident in a bid to save themselves, the brother of the 20-year-old victim said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI about the letter written by the main accused to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the brother of the victim said, “They are finding ways to save themselves and trying to peddle lies and fuel different rumours. We have never been in contact with the accused.” The main accused, Sandeep Thakur, in his letter to the police has claimed that the four accused in the case are being framed in the matter and alleged that the family of the victim was against their friendship.

The father of the victim has said that they have left it up to the state government to get them justice in the matter regardless of which agency probed the case.

