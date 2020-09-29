The Dalit woman gave in to her injuries nearly two weeks after she was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl from a Hathras town in Uttar Pradesh who was mercilessly attacked and gang raped by four men from her village, died at Delhi’s Safdarjang hospital on Tuesday.She had numerous fractures and her tongue had been chopped.She had been shifted to the Delhi hospital in a critical condition and was in the ICU.Earlier, the girl was admitted in Aligarh’s JN Medical College hospital.”Hathras gang-rape victim was admitted at Safdarjung hospital for better healthcare facilities. She died today morning,” a Safdarjung hospital official said.

The incident happened on September 14 when the girl went to collect animal fodder from the field and was allegedly gang-raped and later strangulated with her dupatta. All four accused of the gang-rape have been arrested by Hathras police and are currently in police custody. The name of the four accused are Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi.All the accused had been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and later charged with gang-rape under Section 376 D, according to Hathras ASP Prakash Kumar.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government and said that law and order in UP have deteriorated to a great extent.“A Dalit girl who was brutalised in Hathras succumbed at Safdarjung Hospital. For two weeks, she struggled with life and death in hospitals. Incidents of rape in Hathras, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur have rocked the state,” the Congress leader tweeted.“Law and order in UP have deteriorated to a great extent. There is nothing for the safety of women. The criminals are committing crimes openly. The killers of this girl should be punished severely. Yogi Adityanath, you are answerable for the safety of women of UP,” she said in another tweet.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday also expressed deep concern over the incident.While talking to ANI, BSP National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria alleged that there is an increase in atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh”The atrocities against Dalits are increasing in Uttar Pradesh. ‘Dabanggs’ (strongmen) are using their might to suppress or oppress and exploit and even rape people coming from this kind of background. In this case, it is a minor girl. You have seen that women rape cases are there. But in this case, the tongue (of the victim) has been cut and her spine has been broken mercilessly. The rapists are roaming around,” Bhadoria said.

