FIR has been registered against four people, with links to Popular Front of India (PFI), in Mathura on Wednesday. The UP government had informed SC that some are trying to use the Hathras incident to incite violence.

An FIR has been registered against four people, with links to Popular Front of India (PFI), in Mathura on Wednesday. The registered FIR states that pamphlets, six smartphones and a laptop had been recovered from the possession of Atiq ur Rehman, Alam, Siddiqui and Masood Ahmed. According to the FIR, four persons who were apprehended from Mathura on October 5 and had links with PFI “were going to Hathras to disrupt peace as part of larger conspiracy”.

It also states that media reports have pointed out that some antisocial elements are plotting to harm social harmony by instigating caste factions using the pretext of the Hathras incident. Earlier yesterday, Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), said that they received credible information about the movement of some suspicious people towards Hathras from Delhi, after which police started a checking drive at Mathura toll plaza, during which they were nabbed.

Kumar said they came to know about their connection with the PFI and its co-organisation, the Campus Front of India, during interrogation. “Mobile phones, laptops and suspicious literature (adversely affecting peacekeeping) were recovered from their possession. They were sent to preventive custody at Mathura police station,” he said.

Amid protests and outrage, Uttar Pradesh government speaking on Hathras midnight cremation in the SC Affidavit said that it was done at midnight to avoid violence and added that the deceased family was aware of the cremation. The government further cited Intel reports to the Apex Court backing the cremation and alleged possibility of the issue being communalised by certain sections.

The government further added action would be taken soon against the miscreants as soon as FIR is filed. The government informed the Court that some are trying to use the Hathras incident to incite violence for their vested interest.