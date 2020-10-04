Hathras Politics: Chandrashekhar Azad, the chief of Bhim Army on Sunday marched for about 20kms to meet Hathras victim's family who died last week after allegedly being raped by 4 men. Chandrashekhar's car was stopped by UP cops about 20kms before Hathras.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad met the family of Hathras victim’s family today. He was stopped by Uttar Pradesh authorities while he was trying to reach Hathras with his supporters. After being stopped from heading towards Hathras, Chandrashekhar started a foot march with his supporters to meet the family. He was seen addressing a massive crowd while standing on a truck today.

Uttar Pradesh cops had stopped Chandrashekhar’s car about 20 km before Hathras. He then marched for about 20 km to reach the victim’s village. His supporters who marched along with him were seen raising slogans against the UP government.

Earlier on Friday, Chandrashekhar also took part in a protest that was held at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding justice for the Hathras victim. His today’s visit to Hathras comes a day after Congress leaders Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi visited Hathras and met the victim’s family. He said at Jantar Mantar that their struggle would continue till Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister doesn’t resign and justice is not served. He said that that he urged the Supreme Court to take note of the incident.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad meets family of the alleged gangrape victim in #Hathras. He says,"I demand 'Y security' for the family or I'll take them to my house, they aren't safe here. We want an inquiry to be done under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge" pic.twitter.com/AHhBF1no5c — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2020

In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday was seen backing a CBI probe into the case. He took it to twitter and wrote that the UP government is recommending a CBI probe into the matter.

A 19-year-old girl from Hathras died after she was allegedly gang-raped by four men. The incident has led to nationwide protests against Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government.

