Hathras Politics: Congress party held 'Satyagraha' in the states and district headquarters across the country on Monday. An FIR has been filed against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad for violating section 144. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has written to centre recommending a CBI probe into the matter.

Taking the battle to next level, Congress Party staged a silent sit-in protest at the state and district level across the country as part of the party’s protest demanding justice for the victim and her family in Hathras incident. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who visited Hathras yesterday for violation of section 144 of CrPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written to centre recommending a CBI probe into the Hathras matter. Uttar Pradesh government is receiving massive backlash since Hathras victim was cremated by cops in the night, nationwide protests are being carried out against Yogi Adityanath led UP government.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) and MP KC Venugopal had said that the “brutal gangrape and murder of a Dalit girl” from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh has shaken the conscience of the nation. As part of the protest, the Pradesh Congress Committees will do ‘Satyagraha’ at Mahatma Gandhi or Babasaheb Ambedkar statues and any other place of significance, in state and district headquarters “against the brutal and arbitrary actions of the UP Government”, demanding justice for the victim and her family.

Maharashtra: Congress workers stage protest in Mumbai against the alleged gangrape of a woman in #Hathras (Uttar Pradesh). pic.twitter.com/CAUPawwiQl — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

He said that the brazen inhumanity and illegal high handedness shown by the BJP Government of Uttar Pradesh in denying basic dignity to the victim even in death and afterwards towards the family had left everyone beyond shock. He said that after continued pressure from Congress party, on October 3, when thousands of workers, MPs and senior leaders led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi announced to leave for Hathras, the UP administration relented and allowed only 5 leaders to meet the victim’s family.

He added that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi not only met and heard the family’s agony and injustice done to them but also ensured all-out support in carrying out an impartial investigation. He said that they promised to do whatever possible so that no daughter feels insecure and nobody however small, feels helpless.

Venugopal said that Congress party has resolved to relentlessly fight against “arbitrary and unconstitutional ways” of the Yogi Government and ensure justice to the victim and her family. He said that in their continued effort to provide justice to the family of Hathras victim, the Congress party had decided to hold ‘Satyagraha’ in the states and district headquarters across the country on the morning of Monday, (October 5, 2020).

Senior leaders, MPs, MLAs and office bearers, party functionaries and ordinary workers will be participating in the ”Satyagraha,” in full strength. On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi reached Hathras in the evening after the UP administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim’s family. Both leaders met the victim’s family.

The 19-year-old Hathras girl died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on September 29, a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered CBI probe into the matter and suspended police officials.

The post-mortem report reads that the victim suffered a fracture of “C6 cervical vertebra” and there was “extravasations of blood along the fracture line” and the underlying spinal cord was “contused with ascending oedema”. Also, the postmortem report denies rape charges.

