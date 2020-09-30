Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are expected to meet the family members of the Hathras Dalit girl who died at Safdarjang hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. The victim was allegedly gang-raped by four men on September 14.

Sources suggest that they are likely to be stopped at DND. Congress workers are also given instructions to reach at DND. According to sources, Vadra spoke to the family members of the victim, who was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men at Hathras on September 14, and assured them that she would visit their house. “Planning is being done, she can go anytime,” a source said.

In a series of tweets, Vadra has hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras incident. “I want to ask some questions to the chief minister of UP – Who ordered to cremate the body of the victim, forcefully denying the family its right to do so? What kind of chief minister are you,” she tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday.

“I was on the phone with the Hathras victim’s father. I heard him cry out in despair. He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites,” Gandhi said in her first two tweets on the issue on Wednesday. The Hathras victim’s body reached from Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after midnight. The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

Earlier Priyanka slammed the Chief Minister after the last rites of the Hathras gang-rape victim was performed at her native place in the absence of her family members, in the wee hours of Wednesday. Priyanka, in a tweet, said, “Yogi Adityanath RESIGN. Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister,” Gandhi added.

