Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra on Thursday were detained by UP police. They were stopped by Uttar Pradesh authorities at Yamuna Expressway while they were on their way to Hathras to meet the family of a 19-year-old girl who succumbed to her injuries as she was gangraped by 4 men. Rahul Gandhi, while speaking to media said that he was lathicharged by the cops.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, party’s general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh were detained by Uttar Pradesh authorities on Thursday. They both were on their way to meet Hathras victim’s family. Rahul asked the cops that on what grounds was he being arrested, the cops said that they were arresting him under IPC’s section 188 for violation of an order.

Rahul and sister Priyanka Gandhi, party’s general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh were stopped on their way to Hathras by state authorities at Yamuna Expressway. Rahul Gandhi said to the media that he was pushed by the police. He said that the cops lathicharged him and threw him to the ground.

The Congress leader asked if only Prime Minister Modi can walk in the country and not a common man. He said that their cars were stopped by the authorities so they started walking. Gandhis then started a foot-march to meet Hathras rape victim’s family after their convoy was stopped, their foot-march has been stopped as well by the authorities.

#WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi roughed up by police on his way to Hathras, at Yamuna Expressway, earlier today Rahul Gandhi has been arrested by police under Section 188 IPC. pic.twitter.com/nU5aUSS64q — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

Earlier pictures of Congress leader #RahulGandhi being roughed up by Uttar Pradesh police at Yamuna Expressway, while he was on his way to #Hathras pic.twitter.com/tsJVuo4V1N — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

Uttar Pradesh authorities have imposed a ban on crowding and gatherings citing coronavirus pandemic. Barricades had been placed on the borders in the view of Covid-19. Congress workers were holding massive protests there. Section 144 had also been imposed in the district.

19-year-old Hathras victim succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday in Delhi’s Safdarjang Hospital, New Delhi. Her family alleged that she was raped by four men from upper caste but the forensic reports that have come out today stating that the victim was not raped and that she died due to strangulation.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, who has been stopped at Yamuna Expressway on his way to Hathras, asks police, "I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me." Police says, "We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order. " pic.twitter.com/uJKwPxauv5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

We have stopped them here. The Epidemic Act is being violated. We will not allow them to proceed forward: Noida ADCP Ranvijay Singh https://t.co/Cnrp4iDn1s pic.twitter.com/3VATy9FngK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

#WATCH Just now police pushed me, lathicharged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only Modi Ji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Yamuna Expressway,on his way to #Hathras pic.twitter.com/nhu2iJ78y8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020