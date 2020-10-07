The SIT was set up to probe into the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman was scheduled to submit its report on Wednesday. But the government has extended the deadline by 10 more days, reports said.

Following the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the time given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit their report on the Hathras incident to the CM has been extended by 10 days, said a government official.The SIT probe in the alleged Hathras gangrape case was ordered by the Chief Minister. “The SIT team probing the Hathras case has been given 10 days more time to submit their report. The team was supposed to submit the report to the Chief Minister today but the scope of investigation of the team has been extended on the order of the Chief Minister,” said Awanish K Awasthi, State Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department.

The SIT had arrived at the victim’s residence on Sunday morning to record the statements of her family members.On the basis of its first report, the Chief Minister has already suspended the Hathras Superintendent of Police, DSP and some other police officers. Their polygraph and narcoanalysis tests have been recommended.Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has also recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

On September 14, the woman was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted. She was taken to Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for where she was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after her condition worsened. On September 29, she succumbed to her injuries in Delhi. Her body was hurriedly cremated at night with nobody from her family being present, though Hathras police denied all charges.

ALSO READ: ‘Congress cheating farmers for political gain’: Sitharaman on Anti-Farm law protests

ALSO READ: YSRCP to join BJP? Days after meeting Shah, Jagan meets PM