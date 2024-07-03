Hathras Stampede: FIR Filed Against Satsang Organisers, ‘Bhole Baba’ Not Named 

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede that occurred during a religious gathering in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, an FIR (First Information Report) has been filed by Brijesh Pandey, naming Devdas Madhukar, the head sevadar, and other organizers as responsible parties.

The religious gathering in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, a stampede claimed the lives of at least 121 people and left 28 injured. The incident occurred during a ‘satsang’ led by Bhole Baba, where an estimated 2.5 lakh devotees gathered, significantly surpassing the reported 80,000 expected attendees.

According to the FIR, the organizers had sought permission for approximately 80,000 people to attend the satsang (religious congregation). However, contrary to their expectations, a staggering 2.5 lakh followers gathered at the event, leading to a massive traffic jam on the nearby national highway. The satsang concluded at around 2 pm on Tuesday.

As the convoy of Bhole Baba, the preacher departed the venue, a surge of devotees rushed to collect “raj” (dust) from the path he or his car had taken. The sheer number of people led to a chaotic situation, with those lying down to gather the mud being trampled upon. The FIR further alleges that the organizers’ helpers, wielding sticks, stood on the other side of a three-feet deep field filled with water and slush, attempting to forcibly stop the crowd from running out. This action only served to increase the pressure of the crowd, resulting in women, children, and men being crushed in the process.

The FIR has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, wrongful restraint, disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant and causing disappearance of evidence.

As of Wednesday, the death toll from the tragic incident has risen to 121, with 28 people sustaining injuries, according to the Office of the Relief Commissioner. The authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the matter, and appropriate legal action will be taken against those found responsible for the devastating stampede.

