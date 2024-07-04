Hathras Stampede Tradegy: Controversial Spiritual Leader 'Bhole Baba' Attracts Followers Despite Troubled History

Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari, popularly known as ‘Bhole Baba’, continues to attract a dedicated following despite his contentious history. Revered by his followers as a healer capable of curing ailments and dispelling evil spirits, ‘Bhole Baba’ has amassed a significant presence among low-income Dalit families.

Formerly a constable named Suraj Pal from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, ‘Bhole Baba’ transitioned into a self-proclaimed religious preacher over two decades ago. His spiritual assemblies, known as satsangs, draw attendees from various walks of life, including labourers, masons, agricultural workers, and more, who are drawn to his teachings promoting honesty and abstention from meat, fish, eggs, and alcohol.

However, ‘Bhole Baba’ has faced legal issues, notably in 2000 when he was arrested in Agra for allegedly attempting to resurrect a deceased 16-year-old girl named Sneh Lata. The incident escalated into a confrontation with the police, resulting in charges under IPC Section 109 and the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act. Subsequent investigations and a re-examination led to the case being closed due to insufficient evidence.

Despite these controversies, ‘Bhole Baba’ maintains a steadfast following, with dedicated supporters, known as sevadars, actively promoting his satsangs in villages. His popularity continues to grow, with devotees believing that attending his gatherings can lead to becoming a sevadar, a position of honour within his community.

The story of ‘Bhole Baba’ illustrates the complex interplay between faith, controversy, and community support in the realm of spiritual leadership, highlighting the enduring influence of individuals despite legal and public scrutiny.

