Hathras Stampede Tragedy: Safety Failures Lead To Calls For Accountability

The tragic stampede at a religious event in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in 121 deaths and over two dozen injuries, has sparked outrage and demands for answers. The incident occurred during a ‘prayer meet’ led by Suraj Pal Singh, known as Narayan Saakar Hari or Bhole Baba, where attendance exceeded expectations by a large margin.

Authorities have filed charges against an aide of Bhole Baba and event organizers, alleging serious offences including culpable homicide and wrongful restraint. However, Bhole Baba himself has not yet faced legal action.

Concerns about the event’s organization have been raised, particularly the lack of crowd control measures, emergency exits, and on-site medical facilities. Reports suggest organizers underestimated the number of attendees to avoid strict regulations, resulting in inadequate security with only 70 police officers deployed for a gathering that swelled to over two lakh people.

Eyewitnesses describe chaotic scenes as attendees rushed to collect ‘raj’ (dust) from Bhole Baba’s path, while organizers used sticks to manage the crowd, inadvertently contributing to the tragedy. The absence of ambulances and clear entry and exit points further hindered rescue efforts.

Police investigations indicate evidence tampering by organizers after the stampede, complicating legal proceedings. Questions remain about who authorized the event and why basic safety measures were overlooked, including the failure to establish clear evacuation routes and medical aid stations.

Despite assurances from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the tragedy in Parliament, no arrests have been made. Opposition parties have demanded a thorough investigation, criticizing the government for failing to protect citizens.

As investigations continue, attention is focused on holding accountable those responsible for the lapses that led to this devastating loss of life.

