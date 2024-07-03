Hathras Stampede Tragedy Sparks Call For Accountability And Increased Compensation | NewsX Exclusive

A tragic event unfolded in Hathras, UP, in which 121 people lost their lives due to a stampede that transpired in a religious event that they had gathered to attend. After the nerve-wracking incident, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR on Wednesday at the Sikanra Rau police station.

The congregation or Satsang was organized by Manav Mangal Milan Sadhbavana Samagam Committee and was being conducted in the Phulrai Mugalgadhi village of Hathras by a spiritual leader known as Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari.

The manner in which the gathering was carried out has faced a nationwide uproar, with political parties and their leaders taking aim at the ruling government in UP. Akhilesh Yadav questioned the government’s preparedness. He was present in the Lok Sabha at the time of the incident, and said, “The question is what was the government doing when such an incident took place? So many people have lost their lives. If the government knew there would be a large gathering at an event, what did they do for their safety?”

According to Sikandra Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar, the stampede broke out because of overcrowding and poor handling. Large crowds of people attended the event, and signs advertising it were put up across Hathras to draw in additional attendees. The Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavana Samagam Committee and a few more are listed as the organizers on the poster.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, political leaders from various parties shared their perspectives on the tragic incident in Hathras. Participating in the interview were RS MP Pramod Tiwari, a Congress veteran, RS MP Mahua Maji, Congress MP Imran Mansood, and RS MP LaxmiKant Bajpai from BJP.

Compensation Amount Is Very Less

Speaking on the incident that unfolded in Hathras, RS MP Pramod Tiwari said, “It is a very tragic incident where reports suggest 121 deaths have been recorded, with the possibility of even higher numbers. The question arises: how many people were granted permission for the event, and were there any safety measures such as emergency exits?”

He further emphasized, “The compensation of 2 lakhs provided to the families is inadequate. It should be increased to 50 lakhs, considering many of the deceased were the sole breadwinners for their families.”

Congress MP Imran Mansood described the situation in Hathras as dire. He added, “The compensation offered to the victims is insufficient, and it will not suffice for their needs.”

Strict Punishment Should Be Given

BJP RS MP LaxmiKant Bajpai also expressed deep regret over the tragedy. He stated, “I demand a thorough investigation into who authorized the event and what were the conditions of that authorization. It is crucial to determine whether these conditions were adhered to. Those responsible for the tragic loss of so many lives must be identified and face severe punishment.”

Following the tragic stampede in Hathras, UP, where 121 lives were lost at a religious event, questions about safety measures and permissions have sparked national concern. Political leaders across parties have demanded increased compensation for victims’ families and a rigorous investigation into the incident to ensure accountability and prevent future tragedies. ALSO READ: Tragic Stampede In Hathras: FIR Filed, CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Victims, ₹2 Lakh Compensation Announced For Families Affected

Show Full Article