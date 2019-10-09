Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram's today appeared before Enforcement Directorate in connection with the INX media case and jokingly told reporters he was there to say hello for Dussehra.

P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for probe in the INX media money laundering case where he was asked by a group of reporters the reason for his visit. In response, Karti said he just thought to drop by and say hello to the enforcement agency for Dussehra.

In a 12-second video posted by ANI, Karti can be seen leaving the probe agency’s office when he is asked by media the purpose of his visit to which he replies that he wanted to greet the probe agency for Dussehra.

Other than his father P Chidambaram, Karti is also one of the accused in the INX media case for which the CBI had registered FIR in May 2017 alleging irregularities in the transfer of funds to INX media under Foreign Investment Promotion Board.

#WATCH Delhi: Karti Chidambaram appears before Enforcement Directorate in connection with the INX Media money laundering case; says, " I just thought to come and say hello to them for Dussehra". pic.twitter.com/hI0sch3Ot5 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2019

The transfer of Rs 305 crore funds to INX media was cleared by P Chidambaram, who was the finance minister then. The senior Congress leader minister is in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the corruption case slapped by CBI.

He was arrested on September 5 by the CBI in the 2007 case while his son Karti, who has been accused of receiving kickbacks in the money laundering case is out on bail. Both CBI and ED have leveled corruption and money laundering respectively against the Chidambarams.

Meanwhile, Indrani Mukherjea, one of the founders of INX media has turned approver in the case against Chidambarams.

On September 30, the Delhi High court rejected the former finance minister’s bail plea in the CBI case. Last week the Supreme Court directed CBI to respond to Chidambaram’s bail plea.

The Supreme Court bench has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file a response related to the case. The investigation agency, last week, also booked four former senior officers of the Finance Ministry under P Chidambaram.

