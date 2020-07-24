Rajasthan HC will announce its verdict on Team Gehlot Vs Team Pilot today at 10:30 pm. Ahead of the verdict, Ashok Gehlot expressed that he has majority and will call the assembly session soon. He added that all Congress MLAs are united.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that “despicable attempts” had been made “to destabilize elected governments through horse-trading”.

He said attempts to destabalise governments were an insult to mandate of people and violation of constitutional values.

“For some time now, there have been despicable attempts to destabilise elected governments through horse-trading, disregarding the spirit of the anti-defection law enacted by the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1985 and amended later by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This is an insult to the people’s mandate and a clear violation of constitutional values. Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are examples of this,” Gehlot said.

“I don’t know to what extent you are aware of all this or you are being misled. History will also not forgive those who are complicit in these plots,” he added. Gehlot said such attempts were being made when the nation was fighting against the coronavirus.

“Saving lives is our priority amid the pandemic. Even at such times, attempts to topple the government are being made,” he said. He alleged that BJP leaders including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were involved in attempts to destabalise his government and also noted that “some ambitious leaders” of his party were also involved.

A three-judge bench of Supreme Court today will hear the appeal of Rajasthan Assembly speaker CP Joshi against the stay order of Rajasthan High Court that asked the Speaker to not take action against them till July 24. The stay order was passed on a petition by Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

Joshi approached the Supreme Court against the interim order passed by the Rajasthan High Court on the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs from his camp against the disqualification notices issued against them. Pilot has also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to ensure that no orders are passed on Joshi’s petition against High Court interim orders without hearing him and his supporting MLAs.

A caveat is a notice seeking that certain actions may not be taken without informing the person who gave the notice. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi had sent notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs under the anti-defection law after chief’s whip application for their disqualification.

