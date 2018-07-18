The Congress party took to their official Twitter handle and posted a video lampooning Achche Din, a catchphrase of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the video, France midfielder Paul Pogba can be seen goofing around with a hillarious expression on his face.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-publicised Achche Din has been subject to much lampooning and ridicule, and often the Congress party is the propeller of it all. On Wednesday, the Congress took their criticism of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a whole new level when they tweeted a video clip of France footballer Paul Pogba goofing around on the pitch.

In the 23-second video posted on the official Twitter handle of Congress, the Manchester United midfielder can be seen looking for somebody here and there with a baffled expression on his face. There was text in video: “When someone says ‘Achche Din’…. Where, Where, Where” while the caption was “Pogba and us, same feels”.

The video was from the recently held FIFA World Cup 2018 final game between France and Croatia. It was a post-match time out on the pitch where French footballers were goofing around. The tweet invited a mix reaction from the micro-blogging site users as many took the video light-heartedly while some criticised the Congress for posting it.

Achche Din (Good Days) was a catchphrase aggressively used by BJP during the 2014 Prime Ministerial campaign. It was a promise of better days while simultaneously targeting the 10-year reign of the Congress. Ever since Modi has stormed to power at the Centre with a resounding victory, he has been a subject of criticism from opposition every now and then.

The attacks on PM Modi by the opposition have increased multi-fold since BJP’s announcement of demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll out. They are only bound to increase in the coming days given the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are approaching fast.

