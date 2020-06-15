As Covid-19 cases rise in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, HCL announced today that it is enhancing the Covid-19isolation and treatment facilities in the district in partnership with Doctors for You (HCL Foundation’s NGO partner) and the district administration. HCL’s support is a part of the state’s plans to increase Covid-19 care facilities in the Krishna district to manage the rising number of infections.

HCL’s support is aimed at providing vulnerable communities in Vijayawada access to early screening and treatment. For this, HCL will set up two 50-bed Covid-19 centres, with both isolation and treatment facilities, at the district hospital in Machilipatnam and Area Hospital in Gudivada in June 2020. The two care centres will provide L-1 and L-2 bed facilities, to help with early management of positive cases.

HCL’ s support will also include providing two Ventilators to treat critical cases. Additionally, PPE kits to the health care workers and hygiene kits to the vulnerable population in the city will be provided to curb the spread of the virus.

HCL’s NGO partner DFY, which provides medical relief and healthcare support to vulnerable communities, will follow a three-step model to Trace and Test cases, followed by Treatment and Strengthening of the overall health system to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases. DFY will first identify suspected cases in slums and among migrant laborers through community awareness programs via their Mobile Medical Units (MMU’s). The suspected or symptomatic cases will then be sent to the isolation and treatment units.

For strengthening the health system, DFY will conduct regular online training of healthcare professionals on COVID-19 management and prevention. Shri A. Md. Imtiaz, Collector & District Magistrate, Krishna District (Vijayawada City) said, “The underprivileged communities are the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 infection. Thus, with HCL’s support, we will reach out to help migrant workers as well as people living in remote areas or slums in Vijayawada with timely testing and treatment facilities. The COVID Care Centres being supported by HCL will provide a clean and hygienic environment for isolation and treatment to the needy in these challenging times.”

