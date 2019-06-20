Janata Dal (Secular) President and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda announced a party meeting tomorrow that would focus on convincing part president H Vishwanath to not resigned from the post. Vishwanath, on the other hand, earlier this month had tendered his resignation followong Lok Sabha debacle.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda in a press briefing said to have called a party meeting tomorrow to convince party president H Vishwanath to withdraw his resignation from the party president role.

Following the dismal performance of JD (S) in the general elections, Vishwanath had tendered his resignation from the top post. Earlier, he had expressed his disinterest for the leadership role and said to continue as a party worker.

Gowda added that the meeting will refrain from any other discussion and the party would try and convince Vishwanath not to give up top leadership. There won’t be any discussions on coalition government or cabinet expansion, added Gowda.

Earlier this month Vishwanath had tendered his resignation on grounds of moral responsibility after JD (S)-Congress coalition faced a humiliating defeat in the state.

