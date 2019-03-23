With this announcement, 3 of 8 seats the JD-S managed from alliance partner Congress will now go to Gowda family. Another one is to be represented by Gowda is Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. The decision left many in the Congress party disappointed as the announcement triggered a protest from SP Mudhhahanumegowda, the sitting MP from the constituency

On Saturday, Janata Dal-Secular (S) spokesperson Ramesh Babu confirmed that veteran leader and JD(S) chief HD Devegowda will be contesting from Tumakuru constituency as the combined candidate of JDS and Congress. The former Prime Minister, last week had handed-over his seat from Hassan in southern Karnataka to grandson Prajwal Revanna and talks were on since then about Gowda’s prospective constituency for the upcoming polls.

With this announcement, 3 of 8 seats the JD-S managed from its alliance partner Congress will now go to Gowda family. Another Gowda scion to represent in this year’s polls is Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. Nikhil will be contesting from Mandya seat.

Ramesh Babu, JDS Spokesperson: HD Devegowda will contest from the Tumkur parliamentary constituency as the combined candidate of JDS & Congress. (file pic of HD Devegowda) pic.twitter.com/0MDlkehwfT — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019

The decision left many in the Congress party disappointed as the announcement triggered a protest from SP Mudhhahanumegowda, the sitting MP from the constituency, who is expected to file his nomination from the Tumakuru constituency on Monday.

The Congress MP Muddahanumegowda has come out protesting the nomination of Gowda from Tumakuru constituency condemning denial of ticket by the party. Despite being the Congress sitting MP from Tumkur it was unfair of the party leadership not to contest him for the seat, said the agitating leader.

Muddahanumegowda also said that elected representatives and local leaders want him to contest. On Monday, a procession will be held in the state from BGS circle to DC office, followed by the filing of nomination with other leaders’ support as the Congress candidate for Tumkur, said the sitting MP from Tumakuru.

Muddahanumegowda, Congress MP from Tumkur: What is coalition, what is coordination? I'm a sitting MP from here & I have delivered at the floor of the house. Why have you denied me the ticket? It is not correct. pic.twitter.com/ghIba304ND — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019

Karnataka will witness its voting for the 28 Lok Sabha seats in two phases on April 18 and April 23. As part of the coalition, The Congress and JD-S have settled for 20-8 seat sharing in the state. Former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader Deve Gowda had previously said the Congress-JD (S) alliance would try its best to reduce the strength of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Gowda said that the alliance would do everything jointly to ensure that the number of BJP seats is minimised.

