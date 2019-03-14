HD Deve Gowda breaks into tears announcing grandson's candidatures, BJP calls it first drama for 2019: Janata Dal (Secular) founder HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday broke into tears while announcing his grandson Prajwal Revanna's candidature from his constituency, Hassan, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The former prime minister, who has been accused of supporting dynasty politics, said that he had given priority to all citing the example of Lingayat leader who was made Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Sakleshpur.

Janata Dal (Secular) founder HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday burst into tears while announcing his grandson Prajwal Revanna’s candidature from his constituency, Hassan, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. It was not only Devegowda who lost control over his emotions but his grandson Revanna was too seen wiping his tears. Meanwhile, the BJP grabbed the media limelight as it termed the emotional exchange between Devegowda and his son as “first drama for the 2019 elections”.

The former prime minister, who has been accused of supporting dynasty politics, said that he had given priority to all citing the example of Lingayat leader who was made Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Sakleshpur. He further said that he would work until his body has the strength and would not waste time.

#WATCH Former PM&JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda gets emotional as he announces that his grandson Prajwal Revanna will be JD(S) candidate from Hassan constituency; says, "With your blessings&blessings of Channakeshava God, I've chosen Prajwal Revanna from Hassan." #Karnataka (13.03) pic.twitter.com/gCE0ZN1yK2 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

Soon after the video paved its way to several social media platforms, the BJP Karnataka was the first to take a potshot at JDS ‘ display of emotion. The BJP state unit took to its Twitter handle and launched a scathing attack at JDS supremo and his family.

The tweet read that if crying was an art, HD Devegowda and his family would hold the record for mastering the “Art Of Crying”. The BJP said that the JDS is constantly fooling the people from decades with their art.

If "CRYING" was an art Sri. @H_D_Devegowda & his family would hold the record for mastering the "Art Of Crying" to constantly fool people for decades. Matter of the fact is Before elections Deve Gowda & his family cries. After elections people who vote this family cries. pic.twitter.com/7J8RcqYUO3 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 13, 2019

The Congress and JDS have formed a pre-poll alliance in Karnataka. The parties have agreed to a seat-share of 20-8 in which the Congress will be holding the higher number of seats.

