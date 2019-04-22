2 JDS workers killed in Sri Lanka serial blasts, 5 others go missing: The Karnataka chief minister made it clear that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had confirmed the death of two Kannadigas -- KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa -- in the bomb blasts in Colombo on Sunday.

2 JDS workers killed in Sri Lanka serial blasts, 5 others go missing: ‏Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that two members of a seven-member team of the Janata Dal (Secular) workers, who had gone to Sri Lanka on a personal trip, lost their lives during the serial blasts that rocked the nation on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Expressing his grief, Kumaraswamy said he was deeply shocked at the loss of the JDS workers whom he knew personally and in this hour of grief the party stands with the families of those killed in the foreign land.

The Karnataka chief minister also made it clear that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed the death of two Kannadigas — KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa, in the bomb blasts in Colombo. On Sunday, Kumaraswamy had strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka’s Colombo where 290 people were killed and more than 500 injured.

External affairs Min. @SushmaSwaraj has confirmed the death of two Kannadigas,KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa, in the bomb blasts in #Colombo.

I am deeply shocked at the loss of our JDS party workers, whom I know personally. We stand with their families in this hour of grief — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 22, 2019

Earlier the External Affairs Ministry had said that three Indians were killed in the bomb blasts in Sri Lanka. Now the toll has gone up to 5. The three other Indian, those who lost their lives in Sri Lanka, have been identified by the government. They are — Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh.

Earlier, reports suggested that an Indian woman was among those killed. She was identified as Raseena (58) who is a resident of Kerala. Raseena lost her life when an explosion took place in a Colombo hotel on Sunday reports said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office also confirmed that a woman belonged to Kasargod district was killed in Colombo. But the names released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs do not include the name of Kerala resident.

Iam shocked to hear that a 7-member team of JDS workers from Karnataka, who were touring Colombo,has gone missing after the bomb blasts in #colombo.Two of them are feared killed in the terrorstrike.Iam in constant touch withthe Indian HighCommission onthe reports of those missing — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 22, 2019

On Sunday, the Indian High Commission in Colombo issued helpline numbers to assist stranded Indian nationals and EAM Sushma Swaraj said the NDA government at the Centre is closely monitoring the issue in Sri Lanka. The numbers are +94777903082, +94112422788, +94112422789.

