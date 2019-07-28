HD Kumaraswamy dismisses rumours of JD(S) supporting BJP, says far from reality: Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has rubbished the reports of his party extending outside support to the BJP government headed by BS Yediyurappa. He termed the speculations as baseless and far from reality.

HD Kumaraswamy dismisses rumours of JD(S) supporting BJP: Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has dismissed the reports that some JD(S) MLAs are mulling to provide outside support to the newly formed BJP government with BS Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister. He said that the reports claiming JD(S) has ties with the BJP came into his notice are baseless, adding that lawmakers and party workers should not pay heed to such rumours. Kumaraswamy, whose government was toppled in a trust vote last week, said that JD(S) will continue to fight for the people of Karnataka and it will go on.

Earlier, a JD(S) legislator, GT Devegowda after the party’s meeting in Bengaluru, had said that some MLAs opined they should sit in opposition while others suggested they should lend outside support to BJP. Kumaraswamy father and former chief minister HD Deve Gowda also rubbished the remarks of GT Devegowda, saying that the regional JD(S) will be playing a constructive role for the welfare of the people.

On Friday, Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister for the fourth time after unseating Congress-JD(S) coalition government. He was administered oath by Governor Vajubhai Vala, three days after Kumaraswamy-led dispensation failed to prove majority in the Vidhana Soudha.

The political crisis engulfed Karnataka earlier this month after the resignation of 16 Congress-JD(S) MLAs. They moved to Mumbai and refused to return. These rebels also did not take part in the trust vote. The Congress and JD(S) have accused BJP of forcibly taking away their legislators.

