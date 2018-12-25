A day after he was caught on camera saying killers of Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) should be shown no mercy and killed mercilessly, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday sought to downplay his remark saying he was emotional at that time.
“It was not a CM’s order. I was emotional at that moment. They (killers ) are the reason for two murders and they were in jail. They came out on bail two days ago and killed another person (JDS leader Prakash). This is how they are misusing bail,” the Karnataka CM was quoted by ANI saying.
K’taka CM was caught on camera telling someone that the killers of his party leader be mercilessly killed. The video immediately went viral with widespread sharing on social media platforms. The video surfaced hours after reports of a ruling JDS leader’s murder surfaced.
In the video, Kumaraswamy can be heard saying, “Kill the miscreant mercilessly. There would be no issue.” According to reports, JDS local leader Honnalagere Prakash (50) was brutally hacked to death by four bike-borne assailants, who chased him at a highway on Maddur, stopped his car and attacked him with a machete.
