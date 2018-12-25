A day after Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was caught on camera saying killers of Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) should be shown no mercy and killed, CM said that it was not a CM's order and he made the remark in an emotional state after the murder. JDS local leader Honnalagere Prakash (50) was brutally hacked to death by four bike-borne assailants, who chased him at a highway on Maddur, stopped his car and attacked him with a machete.

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy was caught on camera telling someone on the phone 'He (murdered JDS leader Prakash) was a good man, I don't know why did they murder him. Kill them (assailants) mercilessly in a shootout, no problem. (Photo: ANI)

A day after he was caught on camera saying killers of Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) should be shown no mercy and killed mercilessly, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday sought to downplay his remark saying he was emotional at that time.

“It was not a CM’s order. I was emotional at that moment. They (killers ) are the reason for two murders and they were in jail. They came out on bail two days ago and killed another person (JDS leader Prakash). This is how they are misusing bail,” the Karnataka CM was quoted by ANI saying.

K’taka CM was caught on camera telling someone that the killers of his party leader be mercilessly killed. The video immediately went viral with widespread sharing on social media platforms. The video surfaced hours after reports of a ruling JDS leader’s murder surfaced.

Karnataka CM: It(kill assailants mercilessly) was not my order, I was emotional at that moment. they (killers )are the reason for two murders and they were in jail. they came out on bail 2 days ago and killed another person(JDS leader Prakash), this is how they are misusing bail pic.twitter.com/fNgFuNbllf — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2018

In the video, Kumaraswamy can be heard saying, “Kill the miscreant mercilessly. There would be no issue.” According to reports, JDS local leader Honnalagere Prakash (50) was brutally hacked to death by four bike-borne assailants, who chased him at a highway on Maddur, stopped his car and attacked him with a machete.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More