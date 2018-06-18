In the wake of the difference in opinions of the Congress and JD(S) over the matter of modelling a new budget for Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday arrived Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's residence to discuss the matter. While the JDS asserted that Karnataka needs a fresh budget to demonstrate the direction of the new government, Congress noted that there is no need of such exercise.

Following the difference in opinions of the Congress and JDS on the need for a fresh full-fledged budget for Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has reached Congress president Rahul Gandhi residence on Monday morning to discuss the issue. While the JDS asserted that Karnataka needs a fresh budget to demonstrate the direction of the new government, Congress noted that a supplementary budget will fulfil the requirement of government. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also objected the need of a new budget for Karnataka saying there is no need to do such efforts.

#Delhi: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy arrives to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/Mx59NFSc40 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2018

(Updating…)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More