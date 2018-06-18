Following the difference in opinions of the Congress and JDS on the need for a fresh full-fledged budget for Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has reached Congress president Rahul Gandhi residence on Monday morning to discuss the issue. While the JDS asserted that Karnataka needs a fresh budget to demonstrate the direction of the new government, Congress noted that a supplementary budget will fulfil the requirement of government. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also objected the need of a new budget for Karnataka saying there is no need to do such efforts.
#Delhi: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy arrives to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/Mx59NFSc40
— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2018
