Following the difference in opinions of the Congress and JDS on the need for a fresh full-fledged budget for Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has reached Congress president Rahul Gandhi residence on Monday morning to discuss the issue. While the JDS asserted that Karnataka needs a fresh budget to demonstrate the direction of the new government, Congress noted that a supplementary budget will fulfil the requirement of government. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also objected the need of a new budget for Karnataka saying there is no need to do such efforts. 

(Updating…)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

 