Ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2019, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said that Rahul Gandhi can take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that his party Janta Dal-Secular wants to see Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister. Kumaraswamy said that his party is committed to support Rahul Gandhi and will keep working hard to achieve the goal.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, in an interview, replying to the question that who will be the PM candidate of opposition parties grand alliance said that his party, Janta Dal-Secular, wants Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister. Karnataka CM said that his party will give its best and work towards the goal, despite he had recently said West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is an able candidate.

Kumaraswamy told the media that he and his party are committed to support Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate. “I said among regional parties, there are several able leaders there, other than the BJP. Why not Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee… But our party is committed to installing Rahul Gandhi as prime minister,” Kumaraswamy said.

“I have confidence he can take on PM Modi,” Kumaraswamy asserted. Kumaraswamy who is heading a coalition government with the Congress in Karnataka added that Rahul Gandhi is now a matured politician and PM Modi is only a paper tiger.

“Modi-ji speaks well, his presentation is good, he uses social media but what is his achievement in the last four years,” Kumaraswamy said.

Karnataka CM was one of the leaders, who were present in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s 23-party opposition unity rally at the Brigade Ground in Kolkata.

On the other side, Congress has made it clear that they will not project Rahul Gandhi for the PM post and respect the other senior leaders of the grand alliance if they surpass BJP in the upcoming General elections.

