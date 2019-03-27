Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing Income Tax Department to threaten political leaders from Congress and Janata Dal-Secular during this election season.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing Income Tax Department to threaten political leaders from Congress and Janata Dal-Secular during this election season. More than 300 IT officials have been deployed in Karnataka to conduct raids on important leaders of Congress-JDS coalition in the state, Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy said while addressing mediapersons in Mandya district. The JDS leader said his party could not be intimidated by such tactics of the BJP.

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has been adopting vendetta politics and this was happening just because crucial elections are approaching, the Karnataka CM said.

Hon'ble PM @NarendraModi is misusing the IncomeTax Dept to threaten the political leaders of Karnataka from JDS and Congress during election time They have planned to conduct IT raids on our important leaders.This is nothing but revenge politics.We will not be cowed down by this — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 27, 2019

In a veiled warning to the Centre, the Chief Minister said that Karnataka government will do what West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee did earlier this year if the BJP continues to threaten them. Last year, the Trinamool Congress government had withdrawn its general consent to conduct raids and investigations. In February this year, the Trinamool Congress chief had staged a dharna against CBI’s attempt to enter then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence.

A team of CBI officials had gone there to investigate him in Saradha chit fund case. Kumaraswamy’s allegations come barely two ahead of the first phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections.

A CM who has used state machinery to spy opposition leaders is talking about miss using power. Btw why cry ? IT raids are common & if accounts of your “important” leaders are clear then why worry @hd_kumaraswamy avare ? https://t.co/tNCcRzbYJw — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 27, 2019

The BJP was quick in its reaction to Kumaraswamy’s charges. In a tweet, the Karnataka unit of BJP said a Chief Minister who used state machinery to spy opposition leaders is now talking about the misuse of power. The party further asked if Congress and JDS leaders have not done anything wrong, why they are scared of IT raids.

The politics in Karnataka has again heated up with Congress-JDS allegations against former Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa. The Karnataka BJP chief has been accused of paying bribes to his party’s top leaders including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The Income Tax Department, however, has dismissed these charges.

