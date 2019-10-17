In the wake of the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC Bank) swindle, ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case and PNB scam, the deposit insurance stamp on HDFC Bank passbooks has scared the account holders.

Following the death of three PMC Bank account holders, most of the customers of the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Bank are living in fear after the country’s largest private sector lender said it won’t be held accountable for deposits beyond Rs 1 lakh. The HDFC Bank issued a clarification on the issue after an image of a passbook with deposit insurance stamp went viral. In self-defence, the bank said it followed the June 22, 2017 RBI circular only. The move came after the RBI asked all Scheduled Commercial Banks, Small Finance Banks and Payment banks to mention about the deposit insurance cover along with the limit of coverage upfront in the passbook of the account holder.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) announced that it will provide a cover of Rs 1 lakh per depositor for deposits in commercial banks, regional rural banks, local area banks (LABs) and cooperative banks. The DICGC is a fully owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and it was established on July 15, 1978, under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act, 1961.

HDFC Bank account holders are living in constant fear of losing the hard-earned money that they have deposited in the bank.

Due to the alleged nexus between corrupt bank officers, dishonest businessmen and the protection provided them by their political masters, bank scams have become rampant in the country while the innocent account holder runs from pillar to post to get back their hard-earned money. And finally, due to the loopholes in the law, the accused get bail from the court of law on health grounds and roam freely in the country.





While the PNB scam tells how the high and mighty are able to evade the law, the ICICI Bank scam mentions about nepotism and a feeble banking system. Chanda Kochhar, the former chief of ICICI Bank, was caught in a swirl of nepotism and conflict of interest charges in the Rs 3,250 Videocon Group loan controversy.





HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan allegedly siphoned funds from the PMC Bank by using overdraft facilities while the bank officials reportedly mentioned them as loan accounts. As a result, thousands of PMC depositors are staring at a bleak future for no fault of theirs. They may be classified as defaulters by credit markets or bear the burden of the increased cost of borrowings as they are unable to pay loan instalments due to the RBI-imposed cap on withdrawals.

