The mystery behind Siddarth Sanghvi’s murder unravelled on Monday when a cab driver named Sarfaraz Shaikh was produced in a Mumbai court. Sarfaraz confessed to killing Sanghvi in the court, however, the motive for the cold-blooded murder of the top HDFC banker might come as a shocker to many.

Sarfaraz, as per the police, monitored Sanghavi’s movements for over 5 days and on September 5 accosted Sanghvi with a knife and demanded Rs 30,000-35,000, which Sanghvi refused. Following this, Shaikh stabbed Sanghvi multiple times and even slit the banker’s throat.

The Siddarth Sanghvi murder mystery took only 5 days to unravel. Here’s the timeline

WHEN SANGHVI WENT MISSING

According to Sanghvi’s wife, on September 5 Siddarth left his Malabar Hills home as usual for his Kamala Mills office. However, in the evening he did not return and the family could not reach him through his mobile as well. Around 10 pm the banker’s wife approached the Mumbai Police. A missing person complaint was registered at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station located in Central Mumbai.

HOW WAS SANGHVI’S BODY TRACED

Police found the initial clue from the CCTV footage from the Kamala Mills compound which showed Sanghvi’s blue Maruti Ignis car leave the compound’s parking area at 7:50 pm.

Sanghavi’s phone was switched off and its last location was his office itself, but the next day, on September 6, the phone was switched on and the police traced the location to neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

CAR AND BODY

On September 6, the Navi Mumbai found the car with blood stains on its rear seat. Then, on September 9, a cab driver was arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police.

