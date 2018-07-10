The beheaded body of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) general secretary Kailash Paswan, who went missing on July 6 after returning from a panchayat meeting, has been found under a bridge over Paimar river in Nalanda district of Bihar on Tuesday.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) general secretary Kailash Paswan, who went missing on July 6 after returning from a panchayat meeting, has been found dead under a bridge over Paimar river in Nalanda district of Bihar on Tuesday. But what is more shocking is that Paswan’s body was headless, his identity was ascertained with the help of his body structure and clothes.

According to reports, the general secretary was allegedly beheaded by unidentified assailants after being abducted and killed.

According to reports, another RJD leader has been named in the case, however, as per police, no arrest has been made so far. Nalanda police said Kailash Paswan’s body was found under a bridge over Khudganj area.

As per Paswan’s relatives, RJD leader of Buchchi village in Nardiganj, Nawada, Chhotu Gupta, had taken Paswan in his vehicle to attend a panchayat meeting, from where he had been allegedly abducted. The RJD leader’s son Sanjay Kumar had filed the complaint of abduction at Town police station at Nawada on July 8.

A murder case was not lodged as the body had not been found then.

“As the body was found in Nalanda, the murder case would be lodged there and the investigation can be transferred to us later. The RJD leader’s son has named Chhotu Gupta in kidnapping case”. Town police station in-charge Anjani Kumar was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

Paswan family have also expressed involvement of 2 women, one working with an NGO and another, who claimed to be Paswan’s second wife, but as per police, the 2 girls have not been named in the complaint.

“This is the third case of the murder of an RJD leader in the last six months. The police need to conduct a detailed investigation beyond the enmity theory. Political leaders working in the field are being increasingly targeted of late.” BJP spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewary was quoted by The Indian Expres as saying.

