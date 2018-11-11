BJP set to ride the rath in bid to win Bengal: BJP president Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold three rath yatras in the state ahead of 2016 Lok sabha elections. The Rath Yatras are scheduled to be held on December 5, 7 and 9 as part of the BJP's election campaign to cover all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies.

West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee has invited sharp criticism from Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee after she said that heads of those who try to stop her party’s rath yatras in the state will be crushed under the wheels of the chariot. Locket said BJP has decided to hold Rath Yatras to save democracy in West Bengal and no body can stop it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Kolkata where the three rath yatras will conclude in January 2019.

While Amit Shah will begin his journey from Shaktipeeth Tarapith covering entire western parts of West Bengal from December 5, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will embark on a yatra from Cooch-Behar’s Madan Mohan temple on December 7 to cover entire north and central Bengal. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will start his campaign from Ganga Sagar covering southern parts from December 9.

BJP president Amit Shah has been claiming that they’re going to win as many as 22 seats out of the 42 in West Bengal where the the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) holds 34 seats currently. After the fall of the Left and the Congress, the Narendra Modi-led BJP is seen as an alternative for those who don’t want to go with the TMC.

We will hold Rath Yatras to save democracy in West Bengal. Nobody can stop it and if anyone tries to stop it then they will be crushed under the wheels of the chariot: Locket Chatterjee, BJP State Mahila Morcha President pic.twitter.com/Jjr9BvWimb — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2018

