In a country of 1.35 billion people, there are only 0.1 million cases of COVID-19, said Union Health and Family Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday.

“Today we have a mortality of 3 per cent only. In a country of 1.35 billion, there are only 0.1 million cases of COVID19,” said Dr Vardhan in his address after taking charge as the chairman of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board.

“India faced COVID-19 in a proactive and pre-emptive way, with unmatched scale and determination. The recovery rate is above 40 and doubling rate is 13 days,” he added.

“I am aware I am entering this office at a time of global crisis on account of this pandemic. At a time, when we all understand that there will be many health challenges in the next two decades. All these challenges demand a shared response,” he said.

Dr Vardhan took up the new assignment at the 147th session of the WHO Executive Board, being held virtually.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus welcomed him for the new role: “I would like to congratulate and welcome Dr Harsh Vardhan on his election as the new chair. Dr Harsh Vardhan, you have a tough act to follow but I’m sure you will do it with the same energy and commitment as Dr Nakatani.”

According to the latest update of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are a total of 1,18,447 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India including 48,534 people cured, 66,330 active cases and 3,583 deaths and one migrated.

