Friday, September 20, 2024
Health Minister J.P. Nadda Seeks Report On Tirupati Laddoos, Promises Government Action

Amidst controversy over the Tirupati ladoos, union Health Minister J.P. Nadda recently announced, that he has requested a comprehensive report regarding the use of animal fat in the laddoos served at Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati temple.

He assured that the government would investigate the issue further and take appropriate action.

Speaking, during a press conference marking the first 100 days of the Modi 3.0 government, Nadda said “I learned about this matter through social media and spoke with Chandrababu Naidu today, asking him to provide the complete report.”

This development follows claims by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who alleged that ingredients such as beef tallow, lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of the laddoos instead of traditional ghee during the previous Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy administration.

Later, addressing the question about measures to prevent food adulteration, Nadda acknowledged the challenges, stating, “It’s difficult to provide a definitive answer. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is actively working on this, with checks at every entry and exit point of testing facilities and various certifications in place. I will gather more details about this incident and decide on the next steps.”

Also Read: Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony: TDP Leader Swearing-In As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for Fourth Term Today

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court agreed to hear a petition from senior YSRCP leader Y.V. Subba Reddy on September 25, addressing the ongoing controversy that has sparked reactions from political leaders across party lines. Reddy’s counsel, P. Sudhakar Reddy, indicated that they sought to file a lunch motion petition to uncover the truth behind the allegations.

Must Read: What Is The Capital Of Andhra Pradesh? Chandrababu Naidu Makes A Big Announcement Ahead Of Swearing-In As CM

Filed under

chandrababu naidu jp nadda NewsX Tirupati Laddoo Controversy Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Assam Police Deports Six Bangladeshi Nationals Attempting To Cross Karimganj Border

Tirupati Laddu Row: ‘We Owe An Apology To The Hindu Community,’ Says TDP Spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari Amidst Escalating Tensions | NewsX

Supreme Court Slams Karnataka High Court Judge For “Pakistan” Reference And Inappropriate Comments

Taiwan’s Food Safety Authorities Probe Imported Wax Candies From China

Elliott Hill- Meet The New CEO of Nike Who Once Begged To Be Hired As An Intern

IIFA Awards 2024: Celebrating The Power And Diversity Of The Four Vibrant South Indian Film Industries – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, And Kannada

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First Thursday

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

