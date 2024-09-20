Amidst controversy over the Tirupati ladoos, union Health Minister J.P. Nadda recently announced, that he has requested a comprehensive report regarding the use of animal fat in the laddoos served at Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati temple.

Amidst controversy over the Tirupati ladoos, union Health Minister J.P. Nadda recently announced, that he has requested a comprehensive report regarding the use of animal fat in the laddoos served at Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati temple.

He assured that the government would investigate the issue further and take appropriate action.

Speaking, during a press conference marking the first 100 days of the Modi 3.0 government, Nadda said “I learned about this matter through social media and spoke with Chandrababu Naidu today, asking him to provide the complete report.”

This development follows claims by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who alleged that ingredients such as beef tallow, lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of the laddoos instead of traditional ghee during the previous Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy administration.

Later, addressing the question about measures to prevent food adulteration, Nadda acknowledged the challenges, stating, “It’s difficult to provide a definitive answer. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is actively working on this, with checks at every entry and exit point of testing facilities and various certifications in place. I will gather more details about this incident and decide on the next steps.”

Also Read: Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony: TDP Leader Swearing-In As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for Fourth Term Today

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court agreed to hear a petition from senior YSRCP leader Y.V. Subba Reddy on September 25, addressing the ongoing controversy that has sparked reactions from political leaders across party lines. Reddy’s counsel, P. Sudhakar Reddy, indicated that they sought to file a lunch motion petition to uncover the truth behind the allegations.

Must Read: What Is The Capital Of Andhra Pradesh? Chandrababu Naidu Makes A Big Announcement Ahead Of Swearing-In As CM