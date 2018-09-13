The Ministry of Health on Thursday banned manufacturing, sale and distribution of 328 fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) of drugs with immediate effect. The ministry also restricted manufacturing, sale and distribution of 6 other medicines with certain conditions. The banned medicines also include some popular medicines and painkillers including Saridon.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health had banned 344 FDCs under section 26 A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act in 2017. Putting an end to the years-long battle the government today banned manufacturing, distribution and sale of 328 fixed-dose combinations.

In 2017, the Supreme Court had directed the Drug Technical Advisory Board to examine the matter and submit the report. “The Drugs Technical Advisory Board recommended, amongst other things, that there is no therapeutic justification for the ingredients contained in 328 FDCs and that these FDCs may involve risk to human beings. The Board recommended that it is necessary to prohibit the manufacture, sale or distribution of these FDCs under section 26 A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 in the larger public interest,” informed the health ministry.

Here is the list of all banned drugs in India:

1. fixed dose combination of Aceclofenac + Paracetamol + Rabeprazole

2. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Diclofenac

3. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Cetirizine + Caffeine

4. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Tizanidine

5. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Cetirizine + Caffeine

6. fixed dose combination of Diclofenac + Tramadol + Chlorzoxazone

7. fixed dose combination of Dicyclomine + Paracetamol + Domperidone

8. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Paracetamol dispersible tablets

9. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Phenylephrine + Caffeine

10.fixed dose combination of Diclofenac + Tramadol + Paracetamol

11.fixed dose combination of Diclofenac + Paracetamol + Chlorzoxazone + Famotidine

12.fixed dose combination of Naproxen + Paracetamol

13.fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Serratiopeptidase

14.fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Diclofenac + Famotidine

15.fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Pitofenone + Fenpiverinium + Benzyl Alcohol

16.fixed dose combination of Omeprazole + Paracetamol + Diclofenac

17.fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Paracetamol injection

18.fixed dose combination of Tamsulosin + Diclofenac

19.fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Phenylephrine + Chlorpheniramine + Dextromethorphan + Caffeine

20.fixed dose combination of Diclofenac + Zinc Carnosine

21.fixed dose combination of Diclofenac + Paracetamol + Chlorpheniramine Maleate + Magnesium Trisillicate

22.fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Pseudoephedrine + Cetrizine

23.fixed dose combination of Phenylbutazone + Sodium Salicylate

24.fixed dose combination of Lornoxicam + Paracetamol + Trypsin

25.fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Mefenamic Acid + Ranitidine + Dicyclomine

26.fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Dicyclomine

27.fixed dose combination of Heparin + Diclofenac

28.fixed dose combination of Glucosamine + Methyl Sulfonyl Methane + Vitamin D3 + Manganese + Boron + Copper + Zinc

29.fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Tapentadol

30.fixed dose combination of Tranexamic Acid + Proanthocyanidin

31.fixed dose combination of Benzoxonium Chloride + Lidocaine

32.fixed dose combination of Lornoxicam + Paracetamol + Tramadol

33.fixed dose combination of Lornoxicam + Paracetamol + Serratiopeptidase

34.fixed dose combination of Diclofenac + Paracetamol + Magnesium Trisilicate

35.fixed dose comb

52.fixed dose combination of Cefixime + Linezolid

53.fixed dose combination of Amoxicillin + Cefixime + Potassium Clavulanic Acid

54.fixed dose combination of Ofloxacin + Nitazoxanide

55.fixed dose combination of Cefpodoxime Proxetil + Levofloxacin

56.Combikit of Azithromycin, Secnidazole and Fluconazole

57.fixed dose combination of Levofloxacin + Ornidazole + Alpha Tocopherol Acetate

58.fixed dose combination of Nimorazole + Ofloxacin

59.fixed dose combination of Azithromycin + Ofloxacin

60.fixed dose combination of Amoxycillin + Tinidazole

61.fixed dose combination of Doxycycline + Serratiopeptidase

62.fixed dose combination of Cefixime + Levofloxacin

63.fixed dose combination of Ofloxacin + Metronidazole + Zinc Acetate

64.fixed dose combination of Diphenoxylate + Atropine + Furazolidone

65.Combikit of Fluconazole Tablet, Azithromycin Tablet and Ornidazole Tablets

66.fixed dose combination of Ciprofloxacin + Phenazopyridine

67.fixed dose combination of Amoxycillin + Dicloxacillin + Serratiopeptidase

68.Combikit of Fluconazole Tablet, Azithromycin Tablet and Ornidazole Tablets

69.fixed dose combination of Ciprofloxacin + Phenazopyridine

70.fixed dose combination of Amoxycillin + Dicloxacillin + Serratiopeptidase

71.fixed dose combination of Azithromycin + Cefpodoxime

72.fixed dose combination of Lignocaine + Clotrimazole + Ofloxacin +

Beclomethasone

73.fixed dose combination of Cefuroxime + Linezolid

74.fixed dose combination of Ofloxacin + Ornidazole + Zinc Bisglycinate

75.fixed dose combination of Metronidazole + Norfloxacin

76.fixed dose combination of Amoxicillin + Bromhexine

77.fixed dose combination of Ciprofloxacin + Fluticasone + Clotrimazole +

Neomycin

78.fixed dose combination of Metronidazole + Tetracycline

79.fixed dose combination of Cephalexin + Neomycin + Prednisolone

80.fixed dose combination of Azithromycin + Ambroxol

81.fixed dose combination of Cilnidipine + Metoprolol Succinate + Metoprolol

Tartrate

82.fixed dose combination of L-Arginine + Sildenafil

83.fixed dose combination of Atorvastatin + Vitamin D3 + Folic Acid + Vitamin B12

+ Pyridoxine

84.fixed dose combination of Metformin + Atorvastatin

85.fixed dose combination of Clindamycin + Telmisartan

86.fixed dose combination of Olmesartan + Hydrochlorothiazide + Chlorthalidone

87.fixed dose combination of L-5-Methyltetrahydrofolate Calcium + Escitalopram i

88.fixed dose combination of Pholcodine + Promethazine

89.fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Promethazine

90.fixed dose combination of Betahistine + Ginkgo Biloba Extract + Vinpocetine +

Piracetam

91.fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Diethyl Carbamazine

92.fixed dose combination of Doxylamine + Pyridoxine + Mefenamic Acid +

Paracetamol

93.fixed dose combination of Drotaverine + Clidinium + Chlordiazepoxide

94.fixed dose combination of Imipramine + Diazepam

95.fixed dose combination of Flupentixol + Escitalopram

96.fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Prochloperazine

97.fixed dose combination of Gabapentin + Mecobalamin + Pyridoxine + Thiamine

98.fixed dose combination of Imipramine + Chlordiazepoxide + Trifluoperazine +

Trihexyphenidyl

99.fixed dose combination of Chlorpromazine + Trihexyphenidyl

100. fixed dose combination of Ursodeoxycholic Acid + Silymarin

101. fixed dose combination of Metformin 1000/1000/500/500mg + Pioglitazone

7.5/7.5/7.5/7.5mg + Glimepiride1/2/1/2mg

102. fixed dose combination of Gliclazide 80 mg + Metformin 325 mg

103. fixed dose combination of Voglibose+ Metformin + Chromium Picolinate

104. fixed dose combination of Pioglitazone 7.5/7.5mg + Metformin 500/1000mg

105. fixed dose combination of Glimepiride 1mg/2mg/3mg + Pioglitazone

15mg/15mg/15mg + Metformin 1000mg/

106. 1000mg/1000mg

107. fixed dose combination of Glimepiride 1mg/2mg+ Pioglitazone 15mg/15mg

+ Metformin 850mg/850mg

108. fixed dose combination of Metformin 850mg + Pioglitazone 7.5 mg +

Glimepiride 2mg

109. fixed dose combination of Metformin 850mg + Pioglitazone 7.5 mg +

Glimepiride 1mg

110. fixed dose combination of Metformin 500mg/500mg+Gliclazide SR

30mg/60mg + Pioglitazone 7.5mg/7.5mg

111. fixed dose combination of Voglibose + Pioglitazone + Metformin

112. fixed dose combination of Metformin + Bromocriptine

113. fixed dose combination of Metformin + Glimepiride + Methylcobalamin

114. fixed dose combination of Pioglitazone 30 mg + Metformin 500 mg

115. fixed dose combination of Glimepiride + Pioglitazone + Metformin

116. fixed dose combination of Glipizide 2.5mg + Metformin 400 mg

117. fixed dose combination of Pioglitazone 15mg + Metformin 850 mg

118. fixed dose combination of Metformin ER + Gliclazide MR + Voglibose

119. fixed dose combination of Chromium Polynicotinate + Metformin

120. fixed dose combination of Metformin + Gliclazide + Piogllitazone +

Chromium Polynicotinate

121. fixed dose combination of Metformin + Gliclazide + Chromium

Polynicotinate

122. fixed dose combination of Glibenclamide + Metformin (SR)+ Pioglitazone

123. fixed dose combination of Metformin (Sustainded Release) 500mg +

Pioglitazone 15 mg + Glimepiride 3mg

124. fixed dose combination of Metformin (SR) 500mg + Pioglitazone 5mg

125. fixed dose combination of Chloramphenicol + Beclomethasone +

Clomitrimazole + Lignocaine

126. fixed dose combination of Clotrimazole + Ofloxaxin + Lignocaine +

Glycerine and Propylene Glycol

127. fixed dose combination of Chloramphennicol + Lignocaine +

Betamethasone + Clotrimazole + Ofloxacin + Antipyrine

128. fixed dose combination of Ofloxacin + Clotrimazole + Betamethasone +

Lignocaine

129. fixed dose combination of Gentamicin Sulphate + Clotrimazole +

Betamethasone + Lignocaine

130. fixed dose combination of Clotrimazole + Beclomethasone + Ofloxacin +

Lignocaine

131. fixed dose combination of Becloemthasone + Clotrimazole +

Chloramphenicol + Gentamycin + Lignocaine Ear drops

132. fixed dose combination of Flunarizine + Paracetamole + Domperidone

133. fixed dose combination of Rabeprazole + Zinc Carnosine

134. fixed dose combination of Magaldrate + Famotidine + Simethicone

135. fixed dose combination of Cyproheptadine + Thiamine

136. fixed dose combination of Magaldrate + Ranitidine + Pancreatin +

Domperidone

137. fixed dose combination of Ranitidine + Magaldrate + Simethicone

138. fixed dose combination of Magaldrate + Papain + Fungul Diastase +

Simethicone

139. fixed dose combination of Rabeprazole + Zinc + Domperidone

140. fixed dose combination of Famotidine + Oxytacaine + Magaldrate

141. fixed dose combination of Ranitidine + Domperidone + Simethicone

142. fixed dose combination of Alginic Acid + Sodium Bicarbonate + Dried

Aluminium Hydroxide + Magnesium Hydroxide

143. fixed dose combination of Clidinium + Paracetamol + Dicyclomine +

Activated Dimethicone

144. fixed dose combination of Furazolidone + Metronidazole + Loperamide

145. fixed dose combination of Rabeprazole + Diclofenac + Paracetamol

146. fixed dose combination of Ranitidine + Magaldrate

147. fixed dose combination of Norfloxacin + Metronidazole + Zinc Acetate

148. fixed dose combination of Zinc Carnosine + Oxetacaine

149. fixed dose combination of Oxetacaine + Magaldrate + Famotidine

150. fixed dose combination of Pantoprazole (as Enteric Coated Tablet) + Zinc

Carnosine (as Film Coated Tablets)

151. fixed dose combination of Zinc Carnosine + Magnesium Hydroxide + Dried

Aluminium Hydroxide + Simethicone

152. fixed dose combination of Zinc Carnosine + Sucralfate

153. fixed dose combination of Mebeverine & Inner HPMC capsule

(Streptococcus Faecalis + Clostridium butyricum + Bacillus mesentricus + Lactic

Acid Bacillus)

154. fixed dose combination of Clindamycin + Clotrimazole + Lactic Acid

Bacillus

155. fixed dose combination of Sildenafil + Estradiol Valerate

156. fixed dose combination of Clomifene Citrate + Ubidecarenone + Zinc +

Folic Acid + Methylcobalamin + Pyridoxine + Lycopene + Selenium +

Levocarnitine Tartrate + L-Arginine

157. fixed dose combination of Thyroxine + Pyridoxine + Folic Acid

158. fixed dose combination of Gentamycin + Dexamethasone +

Chloramphenicol + Tobramycin + Ofloxacin

159. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Levocetirizine +

Phenylephrine + Zinc

160. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Loratadine + Phenylephrine +

Ambroxol

161. fixed dose combination of Bromhexine + Phenylephrine +

Chlorepheniramine Maleate

162. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Bromhexine +

Guaiphenesin

163. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Loratadine + Phenylephrine +

Dextromethorphan + Caffeine

164. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Phenylephrine + Caffeine +

Levocetirizine

165. fixed dose combination of Azithromycin + Acebrophylline

166. fixed dose combination of Diphenhydramine + Terpine + Ammonium

Chloride + Sodium Chloride + Menthol

167. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Paracetamol + Cetirizine +

Phenylephrine

168. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Loratadine + Dextromethophan +

Pseudoepheridine + Caffeine

169. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine Maleate + Dextromethorphan

+ Dextromethophan + Guaiphenesin +Ammonium Chloride + Menthol

170. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine Maleate + Ammonium

Chloride + Sodium Citrate

171. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Phenylephrine + Paracetamol + Zinc

Gluconate

172. fixed dose combination of Ambroxol + Guaiphenesin + Ammonium

Chloride + Phenylephrine + Chlorpheniramine Maleate + Menthol

173. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphen + Bromhexine +

Chlorpheniramine Maleate + Guaiphenesin

174. fixed dose combination of Levocetirizine + Ambroxol + Phenylephrine +

Guaiphenesin

175. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Chlorpheniramine +

Chlorpheniramine Maleate

176. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Ambroxol + Guaiphenesin +

Ammonium Chloride + Phenylephrine + Menthol

177. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Phenylephrine + Caffeine

178. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Triprolidine +

Phenylephrine

179. fixed dose combination of Terpinhydrate + Dextromethorphan + Menthol

180. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine + Zinc

Gluconate + Menthol

181. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Codeine + Sodium Citrate +

Menthol Syrup

182. fixed dose combination of Enrofloxacin + Bromhexin

183. fixed dose combination of Bromhexine + Dextromethorphan +

Phenylephrine + Menthol

184. fixed dose combination of Levofloxacin + Bromhexine

185. fixed dose combination of Levocetirizine + Ranitidine

186. fixed dose combination of Levocetirizine + Phenylephrine + Ambroxol +

Guaiphenesin + Paracetamol

187. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine

+ Zinc Gluconate + Paracetamol + Menthol

188. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Pseudoephedrine +

Dextromethorphan + Cetirizine

189. fixed dose combination of Diphenhydramine + Guaiphenesin + Ammonium

Chloride + Bromhexine

190. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Dextromethorphan +

Phenylephrine + Paracetamol

191. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphen + Promethazine

192. fixed dose combination of Diethylcabamazine Citrate + Cetirizine +

Guaiphenesin

193. fixed dose combination of Pseudoephedrine + Dextromethorphan +

Cetirizine

194. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Phenylephrine +

Dextromethophan + Menthol

195. fixed dose combination of Ambroxol + Terbutaline + Dextromethorphan

196. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Chlorpheniramine +

Guaiphenesin

197. fixed dose combination of Terbutaline + Bromhexine + Guaiphenesin +

Dextromethorphan

198. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Tripolidine +

Phenylephirine

199. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Dextromethorphan +

Chlorpheniramine

200. fixed dose combination of Pholcodine + Phenylephrine + Promethazine

201. fixed dose combination of Codeine + Levocetirizine + Menthol

202. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Ambroxol + Guaifenesin +

Phenylephrine + Chlorpheniramine

203. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Phenylephrine + Dextromethorphan

+ Menthol

204. fixed dose combination of Roxithromycin + Serratiopeptidase

205. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Phenylephrine + Triprolidine

206. fixed dose combination of Acetaminophen + Loratadine + Ambroxol +

Phenylephrine

207. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Acetaminophen + Dextromethorphan

+ Phenyephrine + Zinc Gluconate

208. fixed dose combination of Diphenhydramine + Guaifenesin + Bromhexine +

Ammonium Chloride + Menthol

209. fixed dose combination of Chlopheniramine Maleate + Codeine Syrup

210. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Dextromethorphan + Zinc Gluconate

+ Menthol

211. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Phenylephrine + Desloratadine +

Zinc Gluconate + Ambroxol

212. fixed dose combination of Levocetirizine + Montelukast + Acebrophylline

213. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine +

Ammonium Chloride + Menthol

214. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Bromhexine +

Guaiphenesin + Menthol

215. fixed dose combination of Acrivastine + Paracetamol + Caffeine +

Phenylephrine

216. fixed dose combination of Naphazoline + Carboxy Methyl Cellulose +

Menthol + Camphor + Phenylephrine

217. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Cetirizine

218. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Paracetamol + Levocetirizine +

Phenylephrine + Caffeine

219. fixed dose combination of Terbutaline + Ambroxol + Guaiphenesin + Zinc +

Menthol

220. fixed dose combination of Codeine + Chlorpheniramine + Alcohol Syrup

221. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine +

Guaifenesin + Triprolidine

222. fixed dose combination of Ammomium Chloride + Bromhexine +

Dextromethorphan

223. fixed dose combination of Diethylcarbamazine + Cetirizine + Ambroxol

224. fixed dose combination of Ethylmorphine + Noscapine + Chlorpheniramine

225. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Dextromethorphan + Ambroxol

226. fixed dose combination of Bromhexine + Dextromethorphan + Ammonium

Chloride + Menthol

227. fixed dose combination of Ambroxol + Guaifenesin + Phenylephrine +

Chlorpheniramine

228. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Phenylephrine +

Chlorpheniramine + Zinc Gluconate

229. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine + Cetirizine

+ Paracetamol + Caffeine

230. fixed dose combination of Dextromethophan + Chlorpheniramine +

Guaifenesin + Ammonium Chloride

231. fixed dose combination of Levocetirizine + Dextromethorphan + Zinc

232. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Phenylephrine + Levocetirizine +

Caffeine

233. fixed dose combination of Chlorphaniramine + Ammonium Chloride +

Sodium Chloride

234. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Dextromethorphan + Bromhexine

+ Phenylephrine + Diphenhydramine

235. fixed dose combination of Salbutamol + Bromhexine + Guaiphenesin +

Menthol

236. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Ammonium Chloride +

Noscapine + Sodium Citrate

237. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Dextromethorphan + Bromhexine +

Guaifenesin

238. fixed dose combination of Diethyl Carbamazine + Chlorpheniramine +

Guaifenesin

239. fixed dose combination of Ketotifen + Cetirizine

240. fixed dose combination of Terbutaline + Bromhexine + Etofylline

241. fixed dose combination of Ketotifen + Theophylline

242. fixed dose combination of Ambroxol + Salbutamol + Theophylline

243. fixed dose combination of Cetririzine + Nimesulide + Phenylephrine

244. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Phenylephrine +

Paracetamol + Zink Gluconate

245. fixed dose combination of Acetaminophen + Guaifenesin +

Dextromethorphan + Chlorpheniramine

246. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine

+ Tulsi

247. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Phenylephrine + Paracetamol +

Ambroxol + Caffeine

248. fixed dose combination of Guaifenesin + Dextromethorphan

249. fixed dose combination of Levocetirizine + Paracetamol + Phenylephirine +

Caffeine

250. fixed dose combination of Caffeine + Paracetamol + Phenylephrine +

Chlorpheniramine

251. fixed dose combination of Ketotifen + Levocetrizine

252. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Levocetirizine + Phenylephirine +

Zink Gluconate

253. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Phenylephrine + Triprolidine +

Caffeine

254. fixed dose combination of Caffeine + Paracetamol + Phenylephrine +

Cetirizine

255. fixed dose combination of Caffeine + Paracetamol + Chlorpheniramine

256. fixed dose combination of Ammonium Chloride + Dextromethorphan +

Cetirizine + Menthol

257. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Paracetamol + Cetirizine +

Phenylephrine

258. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Terpin + Antimony

Potassium Tartrate + Ammonium Chloride + Sodium Citrate + Menthol

259. fixed dose combination of Terbutaline + Etofylline + Ambroxol

260. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Codeine + Chlorpheniramine

261. fixed dose combination of

Paracetamol+Pseudoephedrine+Certirizine+Caffeine

262. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine+Ammonium Chloride +

Menthol

263. fixed dose combination of N-Acetyl Cysteine + Ambroxol + Phenylephrine

+ Levocertirizine

264. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine + Tripolidine

+ Menthol

265. fixed dose combination of Salbutamol + Certirizine + Ambroxol

266. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine +

Bromhexine + Guaifenesin + Chlorpheniramine

267. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Certirizine + Phenylephrine

268. fixed dose combination of Naphazoline + Chlorpheniramine + Zinc Sulphate

+ Boric Acid + Sodium Chloride + Chlorobutol

269. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Bromhexine + Phenylephrine +

Chlorpheniramine + Guaifenesin

270. fixed dose combination of Salbutamol + Bromhexine

271. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine +

Guaifenesin + Certirizine + Acetaminophen

272. fixed dose combination of Guaifenesin + Bromhexine + Chlorpheniramine +

Paracetamol

273. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Ammonium Chloride +

Chloroform + Menthol

274. fixed dose combination of Salbutamol + Choline Theophylinate + Ambroxol

275. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Codeine Phosphate +

Menthol Syrup

276. fixed dose combination of Pseudoephedrine + Bromhexine

277. fixed dose combination of Certirizine + Phenylephrine + Paracetamol +

Caffeine + Nimesulide

278. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Cetirizine + Guaifenesin +

Ammonium Chloride

279. fixed dose combination of Ambroxol + Salbutamol + Choline

Theophyllinate + Menthol

280. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Chlorpheniramine + Ambroxol +

Guaifenesin + Phenylephrine

281. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Vasaka + Tolubalsm +

Ammonium Chloride + Sodium Citrate + Menthol

282. fixed dose combination of Bromhexine + Cetrizine + Phenylephrine

IP+Guaifenesin + Menthol

283. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Ambroxol + Ammonium

Chloride + Chlorpheniramine + Menthol

284. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine + Cetirizine

+ Zinc + Menthol

285. fixed dose combination of Terbutaline + N-Acetyl L-Cysteine + Guaifenesin

286. fixed dose combination of Calcium Gluconate + Levocetirizine

287. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Levocetirizine + Pseudoephedrine

288. fixed dose combination of Salbutamol + Choline Theophylinate +

Carbocisteine

289. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Vitamin C

290. fixed dose combination of Calcium Gluconate + Chlorpheniramine +

Vitamin C

291. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Paracetamol +

Pseudoephedrine + Caffeine

292. fixed dose combination of Guaifenesin + Bromhexine + Chlorpheniramine +

Phenylephrine + Paracetamol + Serratiopeptidase (as enteric coated granules)

10000 SP Units

293. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Pheniramine

294. fixed dose combination of Betamethasone + Fusidic Acid + Gentamycin +

Tolnaftate + lodochlorhydroxyquinoline(ICHQ)

295. fixed dose combination of Clobetasol + Ofloxacin + Miconazole + Zinc

Sulphate

296. fixed dose combination of Clobetasole + Gentamicin + Miconazole + Zinc

Sulphate

297. fixed dose combination of Levocetirizine + Ambroxol + Phenylephrine +

Paracetamol

298. fixed dose combination of Permethrin + Cetrimide + Menthol

299. fixed dose combination of Beclomethasone + Clotimazole + Neomycin +

iodochlorohydroxyquinone

300. fixed dose combination of Neomycin + Doxycycline

301. fixed dose combination of Ciprofloxacin + Fluocinolone + Clotrimazole +

Neomycin + Chlorocresol

302. fixed dose combination of Clobetasol + Ofloxacin + Ketoconazol + Zinc

Sulphate

303. fixed dose combination of Betamethasone + Gentamicin + Tolnaftate +

lodochlorhydroxyquinoline

304. fixed dose combination of Clobetasol + Gentamicin + Tolnaftate +

lodochlorhydroxyquinone + Ketoconazole

305. fixed dose combination of Allantoin + Dimethieone + Urea + Propylene +

Glycerin + Liquid Paraffin

306. fixed dose combination of Acriflavine + Thymol + Cetrimide

307. fixed dose combination of Betamethasone + Neomycin + Tolnaftate +

lodochlorohydroxyquinoline + Cholorocresol

308. fixed dose combination of Clobetasol + Neomycin + Miconazole +

Clotrimazole

309. fixed dose combination of Ketoconazole + Tea Tree oil + Allantion + Zinc

Oxide + Aloe Vera + Jojoba oil + Lavander oil + Soa noodels

310. fixed dose combination of Clobetasol Propionate + Ofloxacin + Ornidazole

+ Terbinafine

311. fixed dose combination of Clobetasol + Neomycin + Miconazole + Zinc

Sulphate

312. fixed dose combination of Beclomethasone Diproprionate + Neomycin +

Tolnaftate + lodochlorhydroxyquinoline + Chlorocresol

313. fixed dose combination of Betamethasone + Gentamycin + Zinc Sulphate +

Clotrimoazole + Chlorocresol

314. fixed dose combination of Borax + Boric Acid + Naphazoline + Menthol +

Camphor + Methyl Hydroxy Benzoate

315. fixed dose combination of Bromhexine + Dextromethorphan

316. fixed dose combination of Dextromethophan + Chlopheniramine +

Bromhexine

317. fixed dose combination of Menthol + Anesthetic Ether

318. fixed dose combination of Dextrometharphan + Chlopheniramine +

Ammonium + Sodium Citrate + Menthol

319. fixed dose combination of Ergotamine Tartrate + Belladona Dry

Extract+Caffeine + Paracetamol

320. fixed dose combination of Phenytoin + Phenobarbitone

321. fixed dose combination of Gliclazide 40mg + Metformin 400mg

322. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Ambroxol + Phenylephrine +

Chlorpheniramine

323. fixed dose combination of Oflaxacin + Ornidazole Suspension

324. fixed dose combination of Albuterol + Etofylline + Bromhexine + Menthol

325. fixed dose combination of Albuterol + Bromhexine + Theophylline

326. fixed dose combination of Salbutamol+Hydroxyethyltheophylline

(Etofylline) + Bromhexine

327. fixed dose combination of

Paracetamol+Phenylephrine+Levocetirizine+Sodium Citrate

328. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Propyphenazone + Caffeine

329. fixed dose combination of Guaifenesin + Diphenhydramine + Bromhexine +

Phenylephrine

330. fixed dose combination of Dried Alumnium Hydroxie Gel + Prophantheline

+ Diazepam

331. fixed dose combination of Bromhenxine + Phenylephrine +

Chlorpheniramine + Paracetamol

332. fixed dose combination of Beclomethasone + Clotrimazole + Gentamicin +

lodochlorhydroxyquinoline

333. fixed dose combination of Telmisartan + Metformin

334. fixed dose combination of Ammonium Citrate + Vitamin B 12 + Folic Acid

+ Zinc Sulphate

335. fixed dose combination of Levothyroxine + Phyridoxine + Nicotinamide

336. fixed dose combination of Benfotiamine + Metformin

337. fixed dose combination of Thyroid + Thiamine + Riboflavin + Phyridoxine

+ Calcium Pantothenate + Tocopheryl Acetate + Nicotinamide

338. fixed dose combination of Ascorbic Acid + Manadione Sodium Bisulphate

+ Rutin + Dibasic Calcium Phosphate + Adrenochrome mono Semicarbazone

339. fixed dose combination of Phenylephrine + Chlorpheniramine +

Paracetamol + Bromhexine + Caffeine

340. fixed dose combination of Clotrimazole + Beclomethasone + Lignocaine +

Ofloxacin + Acetic Aicd + Sodium Methyl Paraben + Propyl Paraben

