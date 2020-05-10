The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has neared 7000 mark, out of which 1,476 are in hospital and 27 are on ventilator. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the majority of the cases in Delhi are either mild or asymptomatic.

After the Union Health Ministry, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asserted that we have to learn to live with coronavirus. Sharing the briefing on COVID-19 situation in Delhi on his Twitter profile on Sunday, Kejriwal said that the overall figure of coronavirus cases might be increasing but people are also getting cured and going back to their homes. It is important that we learn to live with coronavirus.

In his briefing, Arvind Kejriwal said that of the 6,923 coronavirus positive cases in Delhi, 1,476 people are in hospital and only 27 people are on ventilator. Majority of the cases that are coming to light are either mild or asymptomatic. It has also been observed that there are more deaths among the elderly people.

Arrangements have been made to treat asymptomatic people and people with mild symptoms within the confines of their homes. It has also been ensured that the health officials remain in constant touch with the patients so that they do not face any discomfort. An order has also been issued for the requisition of private ambulances. While they will continue to offer their services to private hospitals, they would have to lend their services to government hospitals too, if need be.

Overall corona figures rising in Delhi but at the same time people are getting cured and going back home safe. Now we’ve to learn to live with corona. https://t.co/4WmYayfVzE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 10, 2020

Addressing the criticism against the decision to offer 5-star services to COVID positive coronawarriors, Arvind Kejriwal said that instead of petty politics, it is time to help each other and fight together against COVID-19. He also assured migrant workers that he is in touch with Centre and state governments to arrange special trains for them. Urging them to stay where they are, Kejriwal said that lockdown will be lifted soon and they will get jobs so they do not need to worry. He added that the state government is taking their responsibility.

