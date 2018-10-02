A Health Ministry official on Monday confirmed the reports of contaminated oral polio vaccines which were given to the children in Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Some vials of the oral polio vaccines were contaminated with the type-2 polio virus, say reports.

The Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed the reports of oral polio vaccines contaminated with the type-2 polio virus which were given to the children in Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, a Health Ministry official confirmed that some vials of the oral polio vaccines were contaminated. The vials were manufactured by a Ghaziabad-based pharmaceutical company.

“There is no need to panic. The polio surveillance team in the three states have been asked to step up the monitoring of all those children who have been given the vaccine and keep a close watch for any symptoms,” the official said.

