The Telangana Cabinet sub-committee has decided to include kidney and heart transplantation under the Aarogyasri scheme (free treatment for poor people). The cabinet sub-committee, which includes IT minister K T Rama Rao, health minister Eetala Rajendra, cinematography and tourism minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, held a meeting at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development Institute to discuss ways to strengthen the medical and health department.

After detailed discussions, the Cabinet sub-committee approved various suggestions of the ministers. The sub-committee will submit a report to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Health minister said kidney and heart transplantation under the Aarogyasri scheme will be conducted for the poor at the Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals. health Minister Etela Rajendra said “Kidney and heart transplant cost around Rs 30-Rs 40 lakh. The poor cannot afford the expensive transplant. In view of this, the cabinet sub-committee has decided to include the kidney and heart transplant under the Aarogyasri scheme,”.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao on Thursday said the State government will take all measures to strengthen the medical infrastructure in the State. The need to further augment the existing infrastructure was felt in the past six months of Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

He explained the department helped reduce neonatal death rate and mortality rate among young mothers, established diagnostic centres, intensive care units, and dialysis centres. He complimented Aasha workers, heads of different departments and the health secretary for the exemplary work that they have being doing. He observed that the intensity of seasonal diseases had drastically come down this year.