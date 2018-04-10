Indigo passenger, Dr Saurabh Rai, a heart surgeon was offloaded from flight 6E 541 at Lucknow Airport last Tuesday evening. After boarding the flight the doctor complained of mosquitos inside the aircraft, but the cabin crews didn't help solve his problem instead asked him to take another flight to Bengaluru.

A Bengaluru based heart surgeon, Dr Saurabh Rai, who was supposed to fly from Lucknow to Bengaluru by an Indigo flight was offloaded from it after on grounds of unruly behaviour on Tuesday, as per reports. However, it looks like he was forcibly offloaded from the Indigo 6E 541 flight as his fellow passengers claimed that after the doctor took his seat, he expressed his concern over the mosquitoes on the flight. But the flight attendants didn’t arrange anything to make him feel comfortable instead asked him to take another flight to his destination. The passengers also said that no vehicle was arranged for Dr Saurabh and he had to walk all the way back to the terminal.

Indigo’s staff at Amausi Airport in Lucknow said that before the cabin crews could attend to his problems Saurabh’s behaviour turned aggressive and he started using intimidating language that breaks the safety protocol of the flight, which also frightened the other passengers onboard. The Indigo staff said, “As matter escalated after closure of the aircraft doors, he attempted to instigate other passengers on board to damage the aircraft & used words such as ‘hijack’. Hence, keeping in mind applicable safety protocols crew apprised pilot-in-command, who decided to offload him.”

Meanwhile, there are many other earlier incidents that show the negligence of Indigo airlines. Earlier, a woman Ms Urvashi Parikh Viren, fell off her wheelchair while being assisted by its staff at Lucknow airport for which Indigo had to apologise the woman for their gross negligence. In another incident, a passenger is seen manhandled by its staff at Delhi airport, which was widely shared on the social media platform. The airline immediately issued a four-page statement defending its staff, which said that they were only acting in self-defence. But later, IndiGo chief Aditya Ghosh offered his “personal apologies”, saying “this does not reflect our culture.”

