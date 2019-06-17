The heat wave in Bihar has led to several deaths in the state. Among various districts to be hit by heat wave are Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada which has reported the maximum number of deaths. The state government with the rising death toll has imposed Section 144 in Gaya district of the state.

The maximum number of deaths in the state have been reported from Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada. Among the three districts, Aurangabad has reported the highest number of death with 30 people dying, followed by Gaya and Nawada with 20 and 10 deaths each.

District Magistrate in view of scorching heat has issued an order under section 144 that prohibits unlawful assembly, bans governmental/non-governmental construction works, MGNREGA labour work, and any cultural programme or gathering in open spaces, between 11 am to 4 pm.

All government and government-aided schools in Bihar will also remain shut till June 30 in view of prevailing heatwave conditions. According to the earlier government order, private schools were supposed to remain open from June 18 after the summer vacation, however, the vacations got extended due to the heatwave conditions in the state capital. Weather reports by local weather forecasters say that thunderstorms and are likely to occur in the next coming days and strong windy storms are also likely to lash the city

