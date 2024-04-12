Heatwave Warning: PM Modi Chairs Key Meeting To Review Preparedness

In the month of April, India is already facing extreme rise in temperature with several corners of the nation facing water crisis. Experts claim that the coming month the temperature hold the potential to increase.

Hence, educating with the scenario, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge on Thursday to assess the nation’s readiness for potential heat waves.

During a meeting chaired by Modi, officials provided insights into the expected above-normal maximum temperatures across various regions of India from April to June, with a particular focus on the central western peninsular area where such conditions are highly probable.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting for the preparedness for heat wave-related situation. pic.twitter.com/MmvVmdFmDI — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

What Did The Discussion Hold?

The discussion primarily centered around the preparedness of the healthcare sector to tackle the potential impacts of heat waves. Officials briefed Modi on the availability of essential medical supplies such as medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, oral rehydration solution (ORS), and drinking water.

Recognizing the importance of timely dissemination of information, the meeting emphasized the need for spreading awareness through various channels, including television, radio, and social media. It was underscored that disseminating essential information in regional languages is crucial for reaching a wider audience, especially in remote areas.

Given the expectation of a hotter-than-normal summer coinciding with the General Elections, the meeting highlighted the importance of translating advisories issued by the Health Ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) into regional languages for wider dissemination.

PM Modi’s Stance

Modi stressed the significance of a comprehensive government approach, emphasizing collaboration among all levels of government – central, state, and district – as well as various ministries to address this challenge effectively. He emphasized the importance of awareness campaigns and urged for adequate preparation in hospitals, including swift detection and containment of forest fires.

Who All Attended The Meeting?

Key attendees at the meeting included the principal secretary to the prime minister, the home secretary, officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The India Meteorological Department had recently warned of extreme heat conditions expected during the April to June period, particularly impacting central and western peninsular regions, coinciding with the mammoth seven-phase general elections set to commence on April 19.