Heavy fog disrupts air, rail, road traffic in north India: Several accidents were reported on Tuesday due to dense fog in the several parts of the northern states of the county, while many flights, trains were cancelled, delayed and diverted. According to the website of Northern Railway, 4 trains—Mahabodhi Express, Gomti Express, Hari Har Express and Anand Vihar Sealdah Express, departing from New Delhi were cancelled, 12 trains were delayed, while several trains were diverted.

Heavy fog disrupts air, rail, road traffic in north India: Due to the heavy rain and fog road, train and air traffic were disturbed in several parts of northern India on Tuesday. Talking to the reporters, a railway official informed that at least 4 trains were cancelled and 12 delayed due to heavy fog. According to the website of Northern Railway, 4 trains—Mahabodhi Express, Gomti Express, Hari Har Express and Anand Vihar Sealdah Express, departing from New Delhi were cancelled, 12 trains were delayed, while several trains were diverted.

The air traffic also faced a tough day several flight departures were suspended and delayed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). The reports suggest that more than 45 flights were delayed for over an hour due to dense fog.

In a tweet, the Jet Airways said, “Due to adverse weather conditions (fog) at Delhi, few of our flights have been affected.”

The same problems were faced by the people on road as a number of accidents were reported from across north India. According to Haryana police, 8 persons died and more than 10 got injured in an accident on Panipat-Rewari National Highway-71A near Jhajjar district due to dense fog. A police officer told media that a truck rammed into a jeep which led to a massive pile-up involving several vehicles, police said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More