Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Heavy Rain Claims Seven Lives in UP, 18 Districts Affected by Floods

Uttar Pradesh has received 6.2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, and since June 1, the total rainfall has reached 636 mm.

Heavy Rain Claims Seven Lives in UP, 18 Districts Affected by Floods

In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall has led to the death of seven more people across Uttar Pradesh. Among the deceased, three were from Kasganj, while Kannauj, Hathras, Barabanki, and Etawah each reported one fatality. Additionally, two individuals lost their lives due to snakebites.

The state is currently grappling with severe flooding in 18 districts, which include Lakhimpur Kheri, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Jalaun, Bahraich, Barabanki, Ballia, Moradabad, Rampur, Agra, Auraiya, Basti, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Banda, Prayagraj, and Deoria.

Uttar Pradesh has received 6.2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, and since June 1, the total rainfall has reached 636 mm. Fifteen districts have recorded above-normal rainfall during this period.

In response to the flood situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the affected areas. The Meteorological Department has also predicted continued rainfall across the state, including Lucknow, for the next two days.

Filed under

heavy rain Uttar Pradesh

Also Read

CPI (M) Veteran Sitaram Yechury’s Body Donated To AIIMS For Medical Research

CPI (M) Veteran Sitaram Yechury’s Body Donated To AIIMS For Medical Research

Egypt: Two Die After Two Trains Collide In Nile Delta

Egypt: Two Die After Two Trains Collide In Nile Delta

10 Killed, 14 Rescued In The Building Collapse In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

10 Killed, 14 Rescued In The Building Collapse In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Participates In PIO Day Celebrations

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Participates In PIO Day Celebrations

Junior Doctors Announces Mega Protest Rally In Kolkata At 4pm

Junior Doctors Announces Mega Protest Rally In Kolkata At 4pm

Entertainment

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes: Very Easy To Stay Centred

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes:

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox