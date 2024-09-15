Uttar Pradesh has received 6.2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, and since June 1, the total rainfall has reached 636 mm.

In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall has led to the death of seven more people across Uttar Pradesh. Among the deceased, three were from Kasganj, while Kannauj, Hathras, Barabanki, and Etawah each reported one fatality. Additionally, two individuals lost their lives due to snakebites.

The state is currently grappling with severe flooding in 18 districts, which include Lakhimpur Kheri, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Jalaun, Bahraich, Barabanki, Ballia, Moradabad, Rampur, Agra, Auraiya, Basti, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Banda, Prayagraj, and Deoria.

Uttar Pradesh has received 6.2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, and since June 1, the total rainfall has reached 636 mm. Fifteen districts have recorded above-normal rainfall during this period.

In response to the flood situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the affected areas. The Meteorological Department has also predicted continued rainfall across the state, including Lucknow, for the next two days.